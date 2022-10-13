Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
The Northeast Iowa School of Music, 2728 Asbury Road, will host a pair of events this month.
The school will offer “Creative Aging” music classes for ages 55 and older.
Creative aging is defined as “using the arts to improve the quality of life for older adults through creative expression and social engagement,” according to a press release.
Classes began this week and are 50 minutes in length.
Each class will meet every week for six weeks. Guitar will take place at 3 p.m. Tuesdays. On Wednesdays, ukulele will take place at 9:30 a.m., with piano at 1 p.m., violin at 1 and voice at 2.
Each class costs $90 for the six-week session.
NISOM also will kick off its 2022-2023 “Lollipops and Music for Our Preschoolers.”
L&MOP is a free monthly concert series that introduces children and their families to a variety of musical styles and instruments.
Concerts take place from 10 to 10:30 a.m. the second Saturday of each month, beginning in October and continuing through April, at Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St.
Nov. 12: Fever River Puppeteers.
Dec. 10: “Marvel”ous Musicians.
Jan. 14: Tapestry.
Feb. 11: Kristina and Shawn.
March 11: JazzQ.
April 8: Rebecca Lasing.
For more information or to register, visit www.nisom.org/registration or call 563-690-0151.
