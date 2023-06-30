What do a Donut Burger (a beef patty between donut halves), and a Cheetos Quesadilla (stuffed with jalapeno-flavored Cheetos and a three-cheese blend) have in common? They are precisely the kind of junk food that can damage your deep-sleep cycle, leading to serious health problems.

Deep sleep, also known as slow-wave sleep, is characterized by long, slow waves of electrical activity. While you’re in that zone, your body releases growth hormone and repairs and builds muscle, bones and tissue. It also boosts immune system function and may help regulate your glucose metabolism. You don’t want to disrupt those essential benefits.

Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at questions@longevityplaybook.com.

