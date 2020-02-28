It’s often said that, “When in Rome, do as the Romans do.”
And, “When faced with a predicament while living in the U.K., grab a pint.”
While that last one might not be legitimate, it is the culture, according to performer Matt Beveridge, who calls England home. It also captures the spirit behind a show making its way to Dubuque’s Five Flags Theater early next month.
“It’s pretty unique, in a way,” said Beveridge, an actor and singer who tours with the show, in a phone interview. “It’s actually an idea that originally came from producers Nick Doodson and Andrew Kay. They wanted to create a show that would give young men a platform to speak out seriously about mental health.”
According to a 2017 survey, a sixth of the population in England, ages 16 to 64, have a mental health problem. The survey further found that 65% of Britons have experienced a mental health problem, with 26% having had a panic attack and 42% saying they had suffered from depression. Rates of severe anxiety and depression among unemployed people increased from 10.1% in June 2013 to 15.2% in March 2017.
“It’s a pretty big issue in the U.K. and everywhere, really,” Beveridge said. “And what better way to give voice to that than to sit down and talk it out over a pint. It’s what we lads do.”
The result is known as The Choir of Man. It saw its beginnings in 2017, work-shopped as part of the famed Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland. Today, having embarked on tours throughout the world, the production is hitting the road in North America, rolling into Five Flags on Thursday, March 5.
It has been described (and raved about) by critics as show choir meets Broadway meets classic rock concert.
With beer.
Prior to the performance, the audience is invited on stage to have a pint, poured by the cast.
“It’s set in an English pub,” Beveridge explained. “And from there, we go into singing everything from ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ by Guns N’ Roses to Paul Simon, Adele, Irish folk songs and pub tunes. It’s an interactive experience. We bring people up on stage and encourage them to have a good time.”
Beveridge — who brings with him a wealth of experience to the show in the forms of theater, musical theater, film and television — joined the nine-member ensemble in 2018.
“When I got the phone call from my agent to audition for it, at first, I didn’t think it was the direction I wanted to go,” he said. “I had been working all over doing musical theater and was working on moving over into film and television. But after meeting the boys and the creative team, I was sold. I never looked back.”
Beveridge, who takes on the role of Casanova, is tasked with singing the show’s high vocal charts. In addition to bringing multi-part harmony to the assortment of pop tunes, the ensemble also perform multiple instruments.
“We have an unbelievably talented pianist and guitarist, as well as flute, trumpets, banjo, ukulele, you name it,” Beveridge said. “We also take on different characters.”
While Beveridge has been with different variations of The Choir of Man for two years and spent time working as an actor in New York — even enjoyed a stint playing semi-professional basketball in the U.S. — this marks his first coast-to-coast tour throughout the country.
“I’ve never woken up in a different city every day,” he said, with a laugh. “You can drive the length of England and still not make it through some of your states.”
The fun, the message and the music, however, make it worthwhile, Beveridge added.
“I do think that this show is doing what it has set out to do,” he said. “It has started some very positive conversations. That’s really what it’s all about. It’s very satisfying as an actor to work on something creatively that also brings about a very positive message, and that is making a difference and spreading awareness. And it does it in a really fun way.”