Fifteen years ago, Julia and Scott Theisen received a somewhat prophetic response to the work they were doing through their co-founded Dubuque establishment, Body & Soul Wellness Center and Spa.
“Sonia (Choquette, a renowned wellness professional) said to us that the shift toward wellness and oneness was going to start,” Julia recalled. “And it was going to start right here, in the Heartland.”
The past five years, the couple has believed that premonition to be true, not only through the abundant yoga and mediation offerings that have popped up in schools and the tri-states, but also through the growth of a festival that has served as a spin-off to the Theisen’s mission through Body & Soul.
The Midwest Yoga & Oneness Festival — set for Friday-Sunday, Nov. 15-17, at the Grand River Center in the Port of Dubuque — is marking its fifth year. The event has seen continual growth in attendance since its inception. As a result, it has been able to vary its offerings for an even broader appeal.
The Theisens anticipate upward of 350 for this year’s event — a number that has more than doubled since its inaugural year. It has drawn attendees from across the Midwest.
“I think we’re where we hoped we would be,” Scott said. “We may have even exceeded our expectations. After the first year, we thought, ‘We’ll do it again next year.’ And then the next year and the next year. Each year, we’ve grown, and each year, we’ve been able to bring in teachers that inspire people in different ways.”
Julia called these teachers “heart-centered.”
“They’re all kind and loving people that are about empowering others,” she said. “And they all subscribe to this idea of oneness, which is the mission of the festival — the idea that there is one energy of love within us that connects everyone and everything.”
This mission is carried throughout the festival offerings, which include a varied roster of presenters who will lead workshops for all ages and ability levels. There will be vendors selling merchandise, as well as an opening ceremony and celebration. Lunch, coffee and massages also will be available to attendees.
“You could be practicing yoga every day, or you could have never practiced before; there is something for everyone,” Julia said. “And it’s not only about yoga. It’s about unity and connection. Anyone would be able to gain something from it.”
Among the presenters is headliner Pandit Rajmani Tigunait, spiritual head and chairman of the Himalayan Institute in Pennsylvania. The organization is amid an effort called the Year Long Meditation, with a goal of logging 1,000,008 meditation hours. It will be a cornerstone to Tigunait’s Saturday presentation, Yoga of Inner Radiance.
“I still don’t know how we were able to get him to come to the festival, but we’re so happy that he has agreed,” Scott said. “He doesn’t normally do yoga festivals. So, this is a big deal for us and for our area.”
In a phone interview,
Tigunait said it was the festival’s mission that appealed to him and that made him believe he had something he could contribute.
“It’s a festival where people are coming with the real desire in their hearts and minds to not only find their own path, but to do something good for the rest of the world,” he said. “These people truly wish to see the world become a better place. And the philosophy behind yoga is essential in our social and environmental health. Especially in today’s political climate, these are techniques that teach you how to have a clear, calm and focused mind.”
Tigunait’s presentation will share the system of meditation as taught by the great yoga masters, as well as lead participants in a 30-minute meditation.
“To have freedom from our own fears, we can build a fearless world and be whatever and whoever we want to be,” he said. “I’m looking forward to sharing these tools with everyone.”
For Julia and Scott, the effort to bring different walks of life together for a common mission to promote peace and unity is something they eagerly anticipate each year they’ve hosted the festival.
“At the start of each day, we come together as individuals and set an intention as one,” Julia said. “It’s a small thing, but it has a major impact. It’s always our hope that impact could be great enough to inspire positive change and unite all of us as one. And through that connection lies the power to change the world.”