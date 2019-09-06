GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Center for the Arts, 219 Summit St., will premiere a play written by Richard Alexander titled, “Dr. Bibfeldt Encounters God,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Alexander, who passed away in 2012, based it on his writing, “Making Peace with the Wonder of it All.” He was 86 when he wrote the play, which offers a study of religion and myth.
Alexander studied at the University of Chicago Law School and was the senior partner of Alexander, Unikel, Bloom, Zalewa and Tennenbaum in Chicago, specializing in intellectual property. He was wounded in World War II, received the Purple Heart, was in a revolution in Argentina and was kidnapped in Pretoria, South Africa. He wrote the play while spending summers in Galena and winters in Scottsdale, Ariz.
The cast includes Pat Terry, Mark Haman, Robert Armstrong, Jay Dickerson, Susan Barg, Suzy Kania and Joan Harmet.
A reception will take place following the reading.
For more information, email info@Galena
CenterForTheArts.com or call 779-214-0261.