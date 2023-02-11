The word, “love,” often is used colloquially. I’ve heard and I have said this after receiving a gift, “I love it.”
Or, when someone who has a hobby or talent says, “I love doing this.” Or, “I love to go to the theatre.” Or, “I love ice cream.” I find myself using this word in sharing how I feel or what I like.
How does one describe the feelings when caring about an activity? The simple way is to express it in one word. It seems to be a stronger word than “I like.”
Recommended for you
In relationships, love is expressed between persons, with the words, “I love you.”
The Scriptural passage on love in I Corinthians 13:4-7 often is used in wedding ceremonies.
St. Paul describes his understanding of love that applies to us: “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.”
Stephen Levine, author of “A Year to Live: How to Live This Year as if it Were Your Last,” offers his perspective on the meaning of love.
According to Levine’s view, when we are feeling authentic love, we are feeling our oneness with God and with the other(s). It is a feeling of unity, not an emotion. When we love, we are one with the other and not separate. It is deeper than our feelings. We sense that we are one with the other.
His thought is that love is not so much what we feel, it is who we are. It is the understanding that we are all related and not much different from each other.
Thomas Merton had a similar experience when he was standing on the corner in Bardstown, Ky. He looked around at the people on the streets and felt a kinship with them. Later in his writings, Merton spoke of a deep love within him as he saw them as beautiful people in God’s eyes.
When we sense a love uniting us with another/others, it is a gift from God. This love, at times, takes a compassionate stance toward others.
Recently, I experienced something beyond my expectation.
Returning to my car after getting groceries, I decided to remove the heavy snow cover from the car. As I was doing so, a young man leaving the store approached and said, “Allow me.” He graciously brushed off the heavy, caked snow.
I thought to myself as I drove away that there is goodness in people. I felt a kinship with him, an utter stranger, that we are connected in giving/receiving kindness.
A couple of days later, as I was leaving another grocery store, I was juggling two bags. A man approached and offered to help me carry the groceries to the car while carrying his bags. I felt united with an unknown person who showed care.
“And these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.” (I Corinthians 13:13)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.