A Dubuque native and opera singer recently received recognition in a prestigious competition for classical singers.
Tenor Eric Ferring, 29, recently was named one of five winners of the 2022 George London Award, earning a prize of $10,000.
A graduate of Dubuque Senior High School, Ferring went on to receive his Bachelor of Music in vocal performance from Drake University in Des Moines and his Master of Music in opera performance from Boston Conservatory. He also is a graduate of the Lyric Opera of Chicago’s Ryan Opera Center and the Pittsburgh Opera Resident Artist Program.
Ferring recently made his Metropolitan Opera debut and is performing in its production of “Don Carlos.”
“I think the most meaningful part of this experience was that I was working with so many past George London winners on the stage and in the rehearsal room that when they found out I was competing, they were all incredibly invested in my making the finals and joining their names in the long list of unbelievably accomplished artists who have received an award,” Ferring wrote in an email to the TH. “When I won, one of the principal artists bought me a bottle of Champagne the next day as a congratulatory gift. My success was their success in that moment. I’ll never forget it. I’m truly honored to be associated with his legacy as a winner of this particularly important 50th anniversary competition.”
The George London Foundation and George London Awards are named for the legendary Canadian-American bass-baritone, who devoted much of his time in his later years to the support and nurturing of young singers.
Since 1971, the annual competition has given more than 300 awards and more than $2 million to young American and Canadian opera singers who have gone on to international stardom.
A recap of the event can be seen on the George London Foundation’s YouTube channel.