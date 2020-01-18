The Dubuque Area Vocation Association Youth Gathering will take place at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Ruth Kehl Center at Clarke University, 1550 Clarke Drive.
The keynote speaker will be Katie Prejean, known as an energetic voice of young Catholics. Prejean also will be in Iowa speaking to youth in Cedar Rapids and Waterloo as part of DAVA’s “Faith on Fire” series.
More than 700 students in the Dubuque Archdiocese are expected to attend.
The event is free and open to public.
For more information,
call 563-876-3332.