HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
3. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
4. The Order, Daniel Silva, Harper
5. Such a Fun Age (An Indies Introduce Title), Kiley Reid, Putnam
6. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
7. The Guest List, Lucy Foley, Morrow
8. Hamnet, Maggie O'Farrell, Knopf
9. 28 Summers, Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown
10. Utopia Avenue, David Mitchell, Random House
11. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper
12. Sex and Vanity, Kevin Kwan, Doubleday
13. The Glass Hotel, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
14. The Pull of the Stars, Emma Donoghue, Little, Brown
15. Camino Winds, John Grisham, Doubleday
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Too Much and Never Enough, Mary L. Trump, Ph.D., S&S
2. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World
3. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
4. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
5. Begin Again, Eddie S. Glaude, Crown
6. Me and White Supremacy, Layla Saad, Sourcebooks
7. The Answer Is ..., Alex Trebek, S&S
8. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
9. The Room Where It Happened, John Bolton, S&S
10. Breath, James Nestor, Riverhead Books
11. Memorial Drive: A Daughter's Memoir, Natasha Trethewey, Ecco
12. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
13. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
14. Hood Feminism, Mikki Kendall, Viking
15. I'm Still Here, Austin Channing Brown, Convergent Books
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Anchor
2. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
3. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
4. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
5. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
6. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
7. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria
8. Girl, Woman, Other, Bernardine Evaristo, Grove Press/Black Cat
9. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
10. Chances Are ..., Richard Russo, Vintage
11. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
12. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books
13. Homegoing, Yaa Gyasi, Vintage
14. The Bluest Eye, Toni Morrison, Vintage
15. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
2. So You Want to Talk About Race, Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press
3. Intimations: Six Essays, Zadie Smith, Penguin
4. Stamped from the Beginning, Ibram X. Kendi, Bold Type Books
5. The New Jim Crow, Michelle Alexander, New Press
6. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
7. On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder, Tim Duggan Books
8. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
9. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, One World
10. The Fire Next Time, James Baldwin, Vintage
11. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
12. My Grandmother's Hands, Resmaa Menakem, Central Recovery Press
13. The Yellow House, Sarah M. Broom, Grove Press
14. March: Book One, John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, Nate Powell (Illus.), Top Shelf Productions
15. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
MASS MARKET
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. The Guardians, John Grisham, Dell
4. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
5. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelou, Ballantine
6. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
7. The Autobiography of Malcolm X, Malcom X, Ballantine
8. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
9. The Outsider, Stephen King, Pocket
10. Blue Moon, Lee Child, Dell
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
2. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
3. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
4. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
5. This Book Is Anti-Racist, Tiffany Jewell, Aurelia Durand (Illus.), Frances Lincoln Children's Books
6. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
7. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
8. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
9. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
10. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
11. Ghost Boys, Jewell Parker Rhodes, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
12. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
13. Doodleville, Chad Sell, Knopf Books for Young Readers
14. Charlotte's Web, E.B. White, Harper
15. Pax, Sara Pennypacker, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Balzer + Bray
YOUNG ADULT
1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
2. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
3. A Peculiar Peril, Jeff VanderMeer, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
4. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
5. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
6. Clap When You Land, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
7. The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
8. This Is My America, Kim Johnson, Random House Books for Young Readers
9. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
10. One of Us Is Next, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
11. Dear Martin (An Indies Introduce Title), Nic Stone, Ember
12. Felix Ever After, Kacen Callender, Balzer + Bray
13. A Song Below Water, Bethany C. Morrow, Tor Teen
14. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
15. On the Come Up, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
CHILDREN'S ILLUSTRATED
1. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. Something Happened in Our Town: A Child's Story about Racial Injustice, Marianne Celano, et al., Magination Press
4. You Matter, Christian Robinson, Atheneum Books for Young Readers
5. The Day You Begin, Jacqueline Woodson, Rafael Lopez (Illus.), Nancy Paulsen Books
6. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
7. We Will Rock Our Classmates, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney/Hyperion
8. Blueberries for Sal, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
9. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
10. The World Needs More Purple People, Kristen Bell, Benjamin Hart, Daniel Wiseman (Illus.), Random House (BYR)
11. Not My Idea: A Book about Whiteness, Anastasia Higginbotham, Dottir Press
12. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
13. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)
14. A Is for Activist, Innosanto Nagara, Triangle Square
15. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
CHILDREN'S SERIES
1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. The Hunger Games (hardcover and paperback), Suzanne Collins, Scholastic
4. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
5. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
6. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
7. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
8. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
9. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Ellen Morgan, et al., Penguin Workshop
10. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix (hardcover and paperback), Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier (Illus.), Scholastic