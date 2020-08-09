HARDCOVER FICTION

1. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books

2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

3. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey

4. The Order, Daniel Silva, Harper

5. Such a Fun Age (An Indies Introduce Title), Kiley Reid, Putnam

6. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books

7. The Guest List, Lucy Foley, Morrow

8. Hamnet, Maggie O'Farrell, Knopf

9. 28 Summers, Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown

10. Utopia Avenue, David Mitchell, Random House

11. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper

12. Sex and Vanity, Kevin Kwan, Doubleday

13. The Glass Hotel, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf

14. The Pull of the Stars, Emma Donoghue, Little, Brown

15. Camino Winds, John Grisham, Doubleday

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Too Much and Never Enough, Mary L. Trump, Ph.D., S&S

2. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World

3. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press

4. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown

5. Begin Again, Eddie S. Glaude, Crown

6. Me and White Supremacy, Layla Saad, Sourcebooks

7. The Answer Is ..., Alex Trebek, S&S

8. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World

9. The Room Where It Happened, John Bolton, S&S

10. Breath, James Nestor, Riverhead Books

11. Memorial Drive: A Daughter's Memoir, Natasha Trethewey, Ecco

12. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne

13. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House

14. Hood Feminism, Mikki Kendall, Viking

15. I'm Still Here, Austin Channing Brown, Convergent Books

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Anchor

2. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay

3. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth

4. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin

5. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton

6. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley

7. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria

8. Girl, Woman, Other, Bernardine Evaristo, Grove Press/Black Cat

9. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper

10. Chances Are ..., Richard Russo, Vintage

11. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin

12. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books

13. Homegoing, Yaa Gyasi, Vintage

14. The Bluest Eye, Toni Morrison, Vintage

15. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press

2. So You Want to Talk About Race, Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press

3. Intimations: Six Essays, Zadie Smith, Penguin

4. Stamped from the Beginning, Ibram X. Kendi, Bold Type Books

5. The New Jim Crow, Michelle Alexander, New Press

6. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright

7. On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder, Tim Duggan Books

8. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions

9. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, One World

10. The Fire Next Time, James Baldwin, Vintage

11. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World

12. My Grandmother's Hands, Resmaa Menakem, Central Recovery Press

13. The Yellow House, Sarah M. Broom, Grove Press

14. March: Book One, John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, Nate Powell (Illus.), Top Shelf Productions

15. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage

MASS MARKET

1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet

3. The Guardians, John Grisham, Dell

4. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet

5. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelou, Ballantine

6. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin

7. The Autobiography of Malcolm X, Malcom X, Ballantine

8. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin

9. The Outsider, Stephen King, Pocket

10. Blue Moon, Lee Child, Dell

EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS

1. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper

2. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper

3. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

4. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper

5. This Book Is Anti-Racist, Tiffany Jewell, Aurelia Durand (Illus.), Frances Lincoln Children's Books

6. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

7. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

8. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books

9. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

10. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams

11. Ghost Boys, Jewell Parker Rhodes, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

12. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

13. Doodleville, Chad Sell, Knopf Books for Young Readers

14. Charlotte's Web, E.B. White, Harper

15. Pax, Sara Pennypacker, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Balzer + Bray

YOUNG ADULT

1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

2. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

3. A Peculiar Peril, Jeff VanderMeer, Farrar, Straus and Giroux

4. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember

5. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

6. Clap When You Land, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books

7. The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books

8. This Is My America, Kim Johnson, Random House Books for Young Readers

9. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers

10. One of Us Is Next, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

11. Dear Martin (An Indies Introduce Title), Nic Stone, Ember

12. Felix Ever After, Kacen Callender, Balzer + Bray

13. A Song Below Water, Bethany C. Morrow, Tor Teen

14. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers

15. On the Come Up, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

CHILDREN'S ILLUSTRATED

1. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila

2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

3. Something Happened in Our Town: A Child's Story about Racial Injustice, Marianne Celano, et al., Magination Press

4. You Matter, Christian Robinson, Atheneum Books for Young Readers

5. The Day You Begin, Jacqueline Woodson, Rafael Lopez (Illus.), Nancy Paulsen Books

6. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam

7. We Will Rock Our Classmates, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney/Hyperion

8. Blueberries for Sal, Robert McCloskey, Puffin

9. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper

10. The World Needs More Purple People, Kristen Bell, Benjamin Hart, Daniel Wiseman (Illus.), Random House (BYR)

11. Not My Idea: A Book about Whiteness, Anastasia Higginbotham, Dottir Press

12. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers

13. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)

14. A Is for Activist, Innosanto Nagara, Triangle Square

15. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial

CHILDREN'S SERIES

1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix

2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet

3. The Hunger Games (hardcover and paperback), Suzanne Collins, Scholastic

4. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

5. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books

6. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House

7. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic

8. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion

9. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Ellen Morgan, et al., Penguin Workshop

10. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix (hardcover and paperback), Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier (Illus.), Scholastic