The Mississippi Moon Bar at the Diamond Jo Casino, Port of Dubuque, will see the return of four popular acts in November.
• Southern rock band Molly Hatchet will bring its boogie-infused sound to the venue at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. The band’s 1979 album, “Flirtin’ with Disaster,” earned triple-platinum status as it peaked at No. 19 on the U.S. charts. The title track remained on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 10 weeks. The band released its third studio album, “Beatin’ the Odds,” the following year to platinum success. Since 1978, Molly Hatchet has released 14 studio albums. Tickets start at $15, plus taxes and convenience fees.
• Psychic medium and Dubuque native Mindie Adamos will bring her Readings and Healings back at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Adamos, who first discovered her gifts as a young girl, will share her messages of spirit, hope and love with audience members. Adamos’ gifts allow her to share messages with loved ones on the other side, while delivering healing and peace. Tickets start at $10, plus taxes and convenience fees.
• Back by popular demand, comedian and musician Steve Moris will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. From his early career roots in the tri-states to becoming the sanctioned opener of The Beach Boys, Moris was named Princess Cruises Entertainer of the Year and was inducted into the 2018 Iowa Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame. Tickets start at $22.75, plus taxes and convenience fees.
• Hypnotist Jim Wand will present his annual Thanksgiving Eve hypnosis act at on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Wand has performed more than 10,000 shows for audiences around the world. He has appeared on Comedy Central and other major networks numerous times, including a nationally televised Fox special called, “WOW.” He’s worked with many notable personalities, including Jay Leno, Conan O’Brien, Chris Rock, Carrot Top, Larry the Cable Guy, Sylvester Stallone, George Strait and more. Tickets start at $15, plus taxes and convenience fees.
Tickets for all shows are available at www.MoonBarRocks.com, Diamond Jo Casino’s B Connected, the Mississippi Moon Bar Box Office or by calling 563-690-4800. Attendees must be 21 or older.