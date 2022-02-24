Dubuque theater company Fly-By-Night Productions will host auditions for its upcoming production of “Ten Chimneys,” by Jeffrey Hatcher.

They will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28; and Tuesday, March 1, at Keystone Area Education Agency, 2310 Chaney Road.

Roles are available for three women, ages 20s to 50s; and three men, ages 30s to 60s or the ability to play the age.

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, June 3-4 and 10-11; and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5.

For more information or to borrow a perusal script, contact director Sunil Malapati at 231-580-9480 or sunil.malapati@clarke.edu.

