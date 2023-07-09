Re-joining volunteers at Presentation Lantern Center whose mission is to assist immigrants with English language acquisition, I’ve been reminded of how bizarre our “mother tongue” is. Let’s bite the bullet and face it — English is both the bee’s knees and the elephant in the room.

Inconsistent pronunciations, oddball spelling rules, shifting word order, fragments and let’s not even get started on punctuation. Consider the sentence, “She told him that she loved him.” Try placing the word “only” anywhere in that sentence. Notice how the meaning changes.

Fischer is professor of English emerita

at Clarke University.