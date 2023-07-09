Re-joining volunteers at Presentation Lantern Center whose mission is to assist immigrants with English language acquisition, I’ve been reminded of how bizarre our “mother tongue” is. Let’s bite the bullet and face it — English is both the bee’s knees and the elephant in the room.
Inconsistent pronunciations, oddball spelling rules, shifting word order, fragments and let’s not even get started on punctuation. Consider the sentence, “She told him that she loved him.” Try placing the word “only” anywhere in that sentence. Notice how the meaning changes.
Some of the toughest conundrums for new language learners are idiomatic expressions. Recently I commented to a student from India that learning English “is no piece of cake.” Immediately her features curled into a question mark.
Even more perplexing are the origin stories behind such idioms.
“Butter someone up” derives from ancient practices in India of tossing balls of clarified butter at statues of gods to gain favor.
“Pulling out all the stops” originally referred to the physical stop knobs on a pipe organ. Pulling them out brings in every rank of pipes, thus creating the fullest possible sound.
I remember being horrified the first time I heard dad say, “Don’t throw the baby out with the bath water.” This one stems from a common German proverb pre-16th century. American myth claims that the phrase originates because entire families used the same bathwater — the baby last of all. By the end of bath night, the water was so dirty there was a good chance the baby would be undetected while pitching the tub.
Like so many other explanations, however, this origin tale is untrue. Diachronic linguists have a heyday dispelling such erroneous explanations.
“Sleep tight, don’t let the bed bugs bite.” Invented explanations assert that the phrase refers to tightening one’s nightgown so that bedbugs can’t crawl inside. Others suggest that the 1700s sentence comes from tightening the ropes on a bed by using the “bedbug,” i.e. a wrench that could pinch your fingers. In fact, “sleep tight” meant to sleep soundly. Bedbugs were thrown in for dramatic effect.
Of course, “break the ice” has been around since long before the Titanic. Some say the phrase began in the 18th century with the development of special ice breaking ships for exploring polar seas, but it crops up earlier in “Taming of the Shrew” (1590-1592) when Shakespeare writes, “break the ice” as a way to woo the ice-cold Katherine.
Some would like to believe that “put a sock in it” refers to shoving a sock into the horn of a gramophone to tamp down the sound. More than likely, experts declare, the sock was aimed directly for the human mouth.
Regardless of their origins, it’s clear that when English language pigs fly, you need to mind your p’s and q’s and avoid spilling the beans. As a rule of thumb, keep your tongue in your cheek, get your ducks in a row, pull someone’s leg and remain cool as a cucumber lest someone read you the riot act.
See you later, alligator, bye bye butterfly and most of all, don’t take any wooden nickels.