If your birthday is today: Consider what you enjoy doing the most and the people who bring out the best in you, then build the framework for a future that excites you. Don't feel that you must follow in someone's footsteps.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Back away from a situation if you feel you are being pressured or bullied. Take the road that leads to peace of mind. Discipline and hard work will be necessary if you wish to reach your objective.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Trying to dodge your duties will be futile. Embrace your responsibilities instead of fighting the inevitable. You may not like the changes taking place, but they'll work out in the end.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Erratic behavior will lead to confusion and uncertainty. Make yourself clear and follow through on your promises. Your easygoing attitude will help you make friends and get things done.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Take care of what's necessary, and then set aside time for reflection. Too much of anything will bog you down and confuse you. Don't act on something until you're sure about it. Growth is encouraged.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Step up and do your part. An intelligent approach will lead to new beginnings. Dedicate more time and effort to doing your own thing.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Keep your emotions under control, and you'll avoid getting into a disagreement with someone you love and respect. Don't spend unnecessarily or take on debt that will cause stress.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Do your own thing and follow your heart. Refuse to let anyone talk you into something that isn't in your best interest. Discipline will pay off.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Make adjustments to avoid going into debt. Home improvements should ease stress, not make matters worse. Do only what's feasible, regardless of the demands someone puts on you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Stop worrying about what others are doing. Concentrate on personal matters, important relationships and improving your surroundings. An idea you have will pay off. Set your plans in motion.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Think twice before making an offer you may not want to fulfill. Look at every angle of a situation before getting involved. Put more energy into personal improvement and good health.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't rely on others when you can do things yourself. Focus on your objective. Don't put your health at risk to please a loved one. Do what's best for you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Slow down, mull over your options and keep your emotions under control. Handle change with dignity and optimism, and you'll discover something that offers interesting incentives.
June 14