From the grief and trauma to seasonal doldrums and daily stresses, there are plenty of opportunities for negativity and pessimism to creep in.
March often is recognized as Optimism Month. As spring approaches, here are some tips for cultivating optimism, centering mindfulness and brain health and developing positivity.
According to the American Psychological Association, resilience can be built through prioritizing relationships, practicing mindfulness and taking care of the body, finding a purpose such as self-discovery, accomplishing a goal or helping others, embracing healthy thoughts and seeking help.
For Mary Potter Kenyon, a Dubuque writer and grief counselor, emotional resiliency and positivity is all about gratitude.
“I’ve discovered cultivating gratitude in our life helps us mentally, emotionally and physically,” Potter Kenyon said.
In particular, she has researched ways to use creativity as a tool to get through tough times. In 2020, she wrote “Called to Be Creative: A Guide to Reigniting Your Creativity.” Her other writing includes a contribution to “Think Positive, Live Happy: 101 Stories About Creating Your Best Life,” a “Chicken Soup for the Soul” book.
In her life, Potter Kenyon found journaling and random acts of kindness as healing tools after the loss of members of her family. She ends each journal entry with something she is thankful for.
“We can train our brains to look for things to be thankful for,” she said.
Other ways Potter Kenyon actively works to maintain a healthy mindset is by keeping a gratitude jar on her dresser, saying a prayer each morning and occasionally sending out thank-you notes to people in her life.
“People can find something that works for them,” Potter Kenyon said. “There are ways of being active in healing and finding ways to get through this.”
It isn’t too difficult to find something to be thankful for, she said.
“There’s always something to be grateful for if you got out of bed that morning,” Potter Kenyon said. “Pretty soon that becomes your mindset. Every single day I’m excited to wake up.”
Otherwise, it’s possible to fall into “stinking thinking,” Potter Kenyon said. She isn’t sure where she first heard the phrase, but she believes it’s fitting.
“We can get stuck in stinking thinking,” Potter Kenyon said. “Or you can take an active role in healing.”
Amber Teubert is a licensed mental health counselor who operates Serenity Therapy in Dubuque.
“My first tip is to focus on what we can control and make a conscious effort to let go of what we cannot control,” Teubert said in an email.
Trying to control the uncontrollable can lead to negativity and frustration.
“By focusing on what we can control, we are more focused on what gives us a feeling of power over our lives,” Teubert wrote.
Teubert also recommends trying to change thinking patterns.
“Our thinking patterns determine our emotions,” she wrote. “By consciously changing our thinking patterns, we have more control over our emotional responses. We can choose to think more optimistically, which will also positively transform our emotional responses.”
Teubert added that staying present in the moment can be helpful. Teubert said that focusing on the five senses — smell, taste, touch, hearing and sight — can help people feel grounded.
“We spend so much time worrying about the future and replaying negative experiences from our past,” she wrote. “Remaining present in our bodies, time and environment can allow increased positivity and optimism.”
Teubert also recommended positive affirmations. In addition to a plethora of potential positive words available online, it’s also possible to come up with your own affirmations.
“These are positive comments made to ourselves throughout the day to uplift us,” Teubert wrote. “This can be something as simple as ‘Today my thoughts are positive.’”