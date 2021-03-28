For Colleen Dempsey, age should not play a factor in determining ability.
It’s a creed the Galena, Ill., resident takes with her twice per week when she travels to Dubuque for her dance lessons with local instructor Adam Kieffer. There, Dempsey continues honing her skills at ballroom dancing, learning the steps and motions that accompany the rhythm playing in the background of the dance studio.
Dempsey has taken dance classes for nearly 15 years. When she attends local dances at ballrooms in the area, people will come up to her to offer positive comments regarding her elegance on the dance floor.
Dempsey said she always is humbled to hear the comments. She never brags or tells people she’s in her 80s.
To her, none of that matters.
“When I’m out there dancing, I feel like I can continue to do it, no matter what my age is,” Dempsey said. “Dancing can make me feel young again. There really isn’t a need to put a number to it.”
Dempsey isn’t alone. She is one of numerous older residents in the area who have taken up dance as a means of staying active.
Kieffer, who owns Adam’s Dance Connection in Dubuque, said older people make up a sizable portion of his regular students, and many of them have a similar story.
“A lot of them have had interest in dance for years, but they only now have the time to try to learn,” Kieffer said. “They finally can pursue that interest.”
The physical health benefits of dance classes for older adults are well documented. A 2017 study published in the medical journal Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine found that dance, in any form, can improve muscular strength, endurance and balance in older adults.
Kieffer said dance often is a more ideal form of exercise for older adults because it allows them to focus on rhythm and timing rather than physical exertion.
“You’ll find someone walks in with less than great posture or with a little limp,” Kieffer said. “As soon as the music comes on, the posture comes back. All the rhythm that they have comes back. It’s a neat process to see.”
For John and Christy Bonnette, their decision to enroll in salsa and cha-cha-cha dance lessons largely was driven by their passion for vacationing in the Caribbean.
“We love going to beach resorts, and we would always see salsa dancing going on,” John Bonnette said. “We wanted to learn how to dance that way.”
The couple, both 72, has been taking dance lessons for five years and have learned a large variety of Latin dances. When they return to the Caribbean every year, they always make sure to find time to display their newfound skills.
“We make sure we find a resort that has dancing every night,” Christy Bonnette said. “We want to dance every night.”
While the Bonnettes have seen improved physical health from the dance classes, they added that introducing dance to their lives also has created other social and psychological benefits as well.
Christy Bonnette said dance has improved her marriage.
“It’s really nice as a couple to get to dance together,” she said. “That has added anther element to our marriage that I really like.”
Marina O’Rourke, director of the Academy of Ballet in Dubuque, said prior to the pandemic, many of her adult classes were occupied by older adults.
Despite the physical demands of ballet, O’Rourke said many older students often take the challenges that come with dance classes head on.
“The challenges become obvious to them in the first class,” O’Rourke said. “When you get older, you start to lose things like coordination. It can be challenging for them, but most of them are saying this is what they need.”
O’Rourke encouraged more older adults to take up dance classes or some form of physical activity. Even at an older age, the body requires engagement. With dance classes, that necessary activity can be fun.
“Not doing anything is not a good way to age,” O’Rourke said. “When they have tried the gym or Zoomba, they tend to like dance.”