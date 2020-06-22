Play: “Mynx & Savage”
Performers: The Road Less Traveled Community Theatre Company.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, June 25-28.
Site: Farley (Iowa) City Park, open pavilion.
Cost: $12. Tickets are available by visiting tinyurl.com/y9bg9l9l.
Online: rltheatre.org
Synopsis
Adam is a comic book writer coasting on his past success in the glossy pages of “Mynx & Savage.” Much to his chagrin, his employer has assigned him a partner, Ket, to ensure he makes his next deadline. As the duo sets to work on the 100th issue, fantasy bleeds into reality as the superheroes and their mild-mannered alter egos invade the artists’ space. As Adam starts to trust Ket, we learn the story of Jill and Kyle, two childhood friends on summer break who dream of superheroes. Where Kyle is frightened, Jill is brave; where Kyle is secretive, Jill insists on honesty. In the end, the superheroes and the artists collide, and Ket helps Adam realize the impact of his past on his future.
Tidbits
• Cast members will be wearing face shields and/or face masks.
• Picnic table seating will be marked to follow social distancing guidelines.
• Audiences can bring a seat if preferred, and theater personnel will assist with placement to follow social distancing guidelines.
• Individually wrapped concessions will be available for a suggested donation.