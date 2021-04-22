Carnegie-Stout Public Library will host a virtual book discussion with local author Jerry Enzler about his new book, “Jim Bridger: Trailblazer of the American West,” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29.
Tapping sources uncovered in the six decades since the last documented Bridger biography, Enzler’s book aims to convey the drama and details of the legendary mountain man of the American West.
Copies are available for purchase at River Lights Bookstore and the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium gift shop.
Enzler served as founding director of the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium for 37 years. He has written and curated national exhibitions and films and has published historical articles on Bridger, river history and other topics.
The free, virtual event will be conducted through Zoom. Registration is required by visiting bit.ly/EnzlerAuthorEvent or calling 563-589-4225, ext. 2224.