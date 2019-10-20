To raise funds to help stem the tide of world hunger, St. Anthony Catholic Church will host a used book sale from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, in O’Malley Hall, 1870 Saint Ambrose St.
All books, CDs, DVDs and audio books have been donated and are reasonably priced. Proceeds will be used to fund Take Away Hunger meal ingredients and packaging.
Take Away Hunger is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing nutritious meals to starving children and families around the world. Volunteers raise money to purchase bulk food, then mix and package the food into packets that are then shipped locally or to countries in the Caribbean, Central America and Africa.
Cash donations, gently used books, DVDs, CDs, audio books and volunteers are welcome. Collection bins are at the St. Anthony Catholic Church entrances, or call Nancy at 563-581-3839 to arrange for a volunteer to pick up books.
For more information, call Nancy or email nknipper11@gmail.com.