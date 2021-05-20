Luke Tyler, assistant professor of music at Loras College, will present a piano recital at 6:30 p.m. today at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave.
The recital is free to attend, and masks and social distancing will be required.
The program will feature works by Beethoven, Chopin and Florence Price.
“In general, I am so excited to kick off the ability to gather together to celebrate music and community,” Tyler said. “The music is exciting and familiar, and I want the experience to be welcoming and relaxed.”