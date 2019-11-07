The City of Dubuque’s forth annual Arts & Business Luncheon will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Grand River Center, Port of Dubuque.
Local businesses, creative entrepreneurs, artists and arts organizations are invited to attend to learn more about the relationship between arts and business and the shared impact they have on the community.
The theme for the event is “Creative People Power” and will feature a keynote address by Carl Atiya Swanson, associate program director with Springboard for the Arts of Minneapolis and Fergus Falls, Minn. His presentation will explore Springboard for the Arts’ Creative People Power framework, which combines creativity-driven and people-centered development to build strong, healthy and resilient communities.
In addition to Swanson’s keynote, the luncheon will feature a conversation with local arts and business cross-sector collaboration, including Brad and Jillayne Pinchuk, of Hirschbach; Jeff Mozena, of Premier Bank; and Mark Wahlert, of the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra.
“We continue to build upon the momentum inspired by our inaugural Arts & Business Luncheon to nurture collaboration, coordination and communications across the arts and business sectors,” Jenni Petersen-Brant, arts and cultural affairs coordinator for the City of Dubuque, said in a press release. “The Arts Mean Business planning committee and I are especially excited to include a panel conversation featuring the local leaders who are defining new paradigms for how business and the arts can partner to create a better Dubuque.”
In addition to the luncheon, an Arts & Business Academy workshop will take place from 6:30 to 8 at The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. The academy aims to provide professional development and business skills training for artists, creative entrepreneurs and arts and culture nonprofits. This year’s workshop will be led by Swanson, as he highlights project ideas and program development strategies. Light bites will be served, and a cash bar will be available.
These events are coordinated by the City of Dubuque’s Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs, along with a planning committee of resident volunteers. The luncheon is sponsored by Travel Dubuque and the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, with additional support from Springboard for the Arts, Dubuque Main Street, Greater Dubuque Development Corp., Hirschbach, Premier Bank and the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra.
The cost for the luncheon is $25 per person. Admission to the academy workshop is $5. Space for both is limited. RSVP by Friday, Nov. 15, at www.cityofdubuque.org/artsandculture. Need-based fee waivers are available for those on a fixed or limited income. Contact Petersen-Brant at 563-690-6059 or jbrant@
cityofdubuque.org to request.