Moviegoers in search of a dose of laughs and zombie-slaying will be satisfied with “Zombieland: Double Tap.”
The decade-later sequel sees Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) disband from the main group. In a quest to find Little Rock, the remaining group members Columbus, Tallahassee and Wichita go the distance in order to to find her.
The film stars reprising members Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson and Emma Stone, with newcomers Zoey Deutch and Rosario Dawson. The sequel is again helmed by Ruben Fleischer (“Venom”).
The road to developing “Double Tap” has been a bumpy one. I consider the first film a classic of the horror/comedy genre, so I was intrigued about the sequel.
However, considering the length between installments and some poor marketing, I was worried that the film wouldn’t deliver. I also disliked Fleischer’s previous directing efforts in “Gangster Squad” and “Venom.” Thankfully, I had a blast with “Double Tap.”
The meta humor that was so refreshing in the original is present here, even if it isn’t as charming this time around. However, game comedic performances and a solid script from Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick shine.
Most of the core performers are almost as good as they were the first time. Eisenberg, Harrelson and Stone are in tune with their quirky characters. Breslin, however, seems to be phoning in her performance from time-to-time.
A standout is the addition of Deutch. Her character’s bumbling and naive nature lends itself to some hilarious moments. The way Deutch delivers her lines are fantastic.
Her performance makes a case for her comedic potential.
Dawson also is a pleasant addition. Her chemistry with Harrelson is certainly a highlight. She’s also given some scene-stealing action material.
The comedy and zombie action make up for what the plot lacks in focus or originality. A particular action sequence inside a house is chaotic and entertaining. The camera ping-pongs the viewer between each character in a fluid manner. The comedy and gore are on full display, and they compliment each other in true “Zombieland” fashion.
It’s worth noting that the zombies have become unique and memorable. There are different types with specific traits. However, they are definitely underused, to the film’s detriment.
The climactic action set piece is appropriately zany and over-the-top. The ending is satisfying from an action perspective, as is the storytelling angle. The arcs set up between the characters are completed in a suitably satisfying manner.
Though “Double Tap” lacks the originality and bite of the first film, it’s a supremely entertaining addition. Fans of the first will find a lot of great action and comedy. Everything lacks the same punch as the first, but it’s a tried-and-true formula for a fun time. The unexpected character depth boosts the film as well.
Though another installment might be overkill, “Double Tap” is a surprisingly effective and entertaining supplement to the original. In a film where Harrelson dons an Elvis costume and slays zombies, how can you pass that up? Don’t expect a masterpiece — just have fun with it. Be sure to stick around after the credits on this one.
“Zombieland: Double Tap” receives 4 stars out of 5. The film is rated R and runs for 1 hour and 39 minutes.