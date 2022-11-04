Play: “Noises Off”
Performers: University of Dubuque.
Times/dates: 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 10-12; 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13; 6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Nov. 15-17.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.
Cost: $10 for adults; $5 for children and non-UD students; free for UD faculty, staff and students. Tickets can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday and 90 minutes prior to events at the Farber Box Office at Heritage Center. Tickets also are available by calling 563-585-SHOW or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Synopsis
A love letter to the unpredictable nature of the stage, “Noises Off” is a play within a play about an ambitious director and his troupe of not-so-great actors. The cast and crew are putting together a silly comedy titled, “Nothing On,” a farce in which lovers frolic, doors slam, clothes are tossed away and hijinks ensure.
The three acts of “Noises Off” expose different phases of the disastrous production — dress rehearsal, backstage during a matinee and on stage during a performance.
From forgetting lines and missing entrances to misappropriated props and exhausted performers, anyone who has been involved in a theatrical production will relate to this comical catastrophe.
Tidbits
- Michael Frayn, an English playwright and novelist mostly known for dramas, got the idea for “Noises Off” when he watched the performance of a play he’d written from backstage and thought it offered a funnier perspective from behind the stage than in front of it.
- UD assistant professor of theater Greg Wolf is directing.
- The Tony Award-nominated play, which opened in 1984, has been revived on Broadway twice in 2001 and 2016.
Quotable, from actor Tiger Emrich (Garry/Roger)
- “Dysfunction is often a common device for creating humor, because although the relationships are dysfunctional, they are completely believable.”
- “I think these kinds of plays endure over the years because they’re entertaining for everyone involved. The actors get to have a lot of fun onstage, and the audience gets to have a good laugh.”
- ‘Noises Off’ is an excellent script, including both intellectual and physical comedy. The cast has been amazing to work with, and we have a great group energy that the audience will pick up on.”
- “The audience can expect a fantastic set. We’re incredibly lucky to have a great technical director and crew.”
Quotable, from actor and Wahlert Catholic High School senior Josh Chapman (stage manager Tim)
- “I took an acting class at UD this semester, and Greg Wolf is the instructor, so he asked if I wanted to take on the role.”
- “I go to a Catholic school, but I find this kind of humor really funny. I love slapstick.”
- “It’s definitely the funniest show I’ve ever been a part of. Expect to laugh. Expect to feel a little uncomfortable, but in a fun way. Expect the unexpected.”
- “It’s been an incredibly wonderful experience (to be in a college production). I was completely intimidated, but everybody has been very welcoming.”
