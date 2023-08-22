In 1983, when Bonnie Tyler sang “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” her heartbreak may have been beyond help, but for the estimated 6.5 million people with heart failure — and the nearly 1 million people every year who are newly diagnosed — there’s a lot they can do to prevent an eclipse of their heart.

A study in Circulation: Heart Failure tracked around 70,000 patients eligible for cardiac rehab six weeks after hospitalization for heart failure with reduced ejection fraction of 35% or less. (A normal ejection fraction is 55% to 70%. This means 55% to 70% of blood in the left ventricle is pumped out with each heartbeat. Heart failure with reduced ejection fraction happens when the ejection fraction is 35% or less.) It turns out that less than 25% of those qualified for CR were referred by their doctors (a serious oversight). And among folks who were referred to CR, only 4.1% went through the program. That’s risky.

Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Check out his latest, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,” and find out more at www.longevityplaybook.com. Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at questions@longevityplaybook.com.

