The Iowa 4-H product team has curated a variety of youth-led resources that are available for at-home learning.
All of the resources are publicly available for families to use, with the goal of providing tools that young people can use to stay engaged in learning while out of school.
To access these offerings, visit tinyurl.com/sthoyk7.
For more information, contact Katie Peterson, 4-H Youth Development and Youth Program Specialist at Iowa State University Extension and Outreach at katiejp@iastate.edu or 563-583-6496.