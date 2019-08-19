It’s hard to believe we already are at that time of year. Parents might find it difficult to make a seamless transition from the unstructured and carefree days of summer break back into school mode. There are multiple areas to address, so hopefully these tips can help make the process a little smoother.
At the top of the list is implementing a school schedule. Start practice runs of the anticipated daily routine including setting the alarm, going through usual morning hygiene practices, breakfast and, if time allows, simply riding by school or the bus stop.
It might take a few weeks to reset the routine developed during the summer. Starting early allows time to work out the kinks and avoid a rough start to the new school year.
To help motivate kids for the big day, involving your child in school shopping for supplies and clothing helps prepare them mentally for the end of summer. This also can expose kids to potential new tools, such as protractors or scientific calculators, that might be used in the curriculum.
There are plenty of reasons that your child should see his or her primary care provider as part of preparing for the new school year. More than just checking general health status and developmental progress, screenings like vision are especially important. Changes in vision in children can manifest in poor performance or activity avoidance that could be misinterpreted as not following or understanding presented material. Regular screening to pick up on these things goes a long way in optimizing potential and removing roadblocks.
If your child is participating in sports, setting up a sports physical with the primary care provider would be beneficial as these are valid for a full year. This can prevent a rush to get physicals in at the last minute should the sports season start in the spring.
If your child has active medical conditions such as allergies, asthma, ADHD, etc., checking the measure of control can help anticipate and plan for any problems during the school year. Schools also require documentation to allow medication administration at school, so a prescription can be provided to share with the school nurse.
These are just a few of the ways to prepare for a successful school year that is built on the foundation of starting off on the right foot.
Here’s to another wonderful school year!