According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Medicine, cinnamon has been used for thousands of years in China, India and Persia (Iran) for its medicinal effects. In North America, the most common form available is Cassia cinnamon, grown in Southeast Asia. “True” cinnamon is grown in Sri Lanka and called Ceylon cinnamon. The NCCIM cautions against long-term ingestion of Cassia cinnamon, because it might have high levels of potentially liver-damaging coumarin — especially risky for folks with liver disease. But, they say, it’s useful topically as an insect repellent. (Who knew?)
Now it turns out that cinnamon could be a reliable add-on treatment for Type 2 diabetes. A new umbrella study of 11 meta-studies, published in Diabetology and Metabolic Syndrome, seems to answer some of the long-standing questions about whether using a small amount of cinnamon (between 0.004 and 0.5 ounces) daily could help folks control their blood sugar. While previous studies found that it didn’t have a measurable benefit on A1c readings (long-term blood glucose levels), this overview of published data found that small amounts of the spice were effective in lowering fasting plasma glucose, improving A1c readings and reducing insulin resistance.
To integrate it into your weekly diet plan, stick with Ceylon cinnamon and consider adding it to granola and oatmeal; using it as a seasoning on chicken and roasted vegetables like squash; or stirring it into a cup of tea.
