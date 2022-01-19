The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium will host its annual Valentine’s Day Candlelight Dinner from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., with dinner service from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, in the Mississippi River Discovery Center.
The five-course meal will include a starter shared charcuterie plate; a field greens salad, with candied walnuts, crisp diced apples, dried cranberries and cider vinaigrette; creamy tomato basil soup, with house croutons; and a grilled pork ribeye steak, spinach and artichoke-stuffed chicken breast or seared black bean steak. All meals will come with garlic and parmesan smashed red potatoes and honey glazed carrots. A sweetheart surprise will be served for dessert.
Vegetarian options are available for most items. Additional allergy requests should be relayed at time of registration. Each guest will receive a complimentary glass of champagne and coffee. A cash bar also will be available.
Masks are not required but are recommended while not sitting for dinner.
Staff-supervised programming will be provided for potty trained youth, ages 3 and older at the National River Center. The children’s program is $5 per child for members of the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium and $10 per child for non-members. Drop off begins at 5:30 p.m. and children must be picked up by 8:30 p.m.
Registration is available through Friday, Feb. 4, by calling 563-581-4986 or by emailing teri@rivermuseum.com. The cost is $60 per person and payment is due at time of reservation. Couples and groups are welcome.