Pizza Hut brings back ‘oversized’ Big New Yorker pizza
On Feb. 1, 2023, just in time for you to ditch your New Year’s resolution, Pizza Hut will start selling its 16-inch pie, the Big New Yorker.
This “XL pizza,” as the Plano, Texas-based company describes it, comes with six “oversized, foldable slices” and can be customized beyond the traditional double pepperoni order. The pizza was introduced in 1999, then retired at the end of that year, says a spokeswoman.
Its return arrives just before the Super Bowl on Feb. 12. The Super Bowl is one of Pizza Hut’s biggest days of the year, and Pizza Hut’s chief marketing officer Lindsay Morgan said it’s the “perfect time” to unleash the Big New Yorker — “in a big way, right before the big game.”
The pizza is, notably, 30% larger than Pizza Hut’s large-sized pizza. So “big” is appropriate here.
More than five years ago, Pizza Hut fans created a change.org petition, begging for their big pizza back. About 3,500 people signed it in those years. A modest Reddit thread with a dozen or so comments also brings up the question of a comeback.
Note: The 2023 version of the BNY will be made with different crust and cheese. The Pizza Hut team that re-did the pie is using a new New York style crust recipe alongside sweet marinara, cupped pepperoni and Parmesan-oregano seasoning on top.
Dr Pepper flavored Peeps arrive soon at Walmart
Dr Pepper Peeps marshmallows: We’ve never seen those in an Easter basket before.
Peeps Brand partnered with the iconic Texas soda company to formulate a marshmallow meant to mimic the flavors of Dr Pepper. The secret soda recipe was not shared, a spokesperson for Dr Pepper confirms.
A Peeps partnership was natural for parent company Keurig Dr Pepper, because last year, they jointly released Original Donut Shop Coffee flavored Peeps marshmallows, modeled after a flavor of K-cup pods created by Keurig.
Plus, Peeps likes “to deliver the unexpected,” a spokesperson for the company said.
Other Peeps flavors in 2023 include Sparkly Wild Berry, cotton candy, Hot Tamales, Party Cake and sour watermelon. Peeps parent company Just Born Quality Confections also owns Hot Tamales, Mike & Ike and Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews.
The new Dr Pepper Peeps will be sold exclusively at Walmart nationwide and are expected to go on sale after Valentine’s Day.
Meet Raspberry Rally, the newest Girl Scouts cookie
To celebrate the kickoff of Girl Scout Cookies season, the organization has announced the release of a brand-new cookie.
While they look a bit like the classic Thin Mints, the new Raspberry Rally cookies are filled instead with raspberry goodness — and they’re only available online.
“Raspberry Rally is an online-exclusive cookie that can only be purchased online and shipped directly to your home. Be sure to find a Girl Scout you know to place your order,” suggested the Girl Scouts website.
Beginning Feb. 27, cookie lovers will be able to purchase cookies to be shipped directly to their homes by entering their ZIP code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder. This link can also be used to find a local booth, to purchase cookies, and/or to donate cookies for local community causes.
