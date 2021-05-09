Analog watches make the world go round. While I am no Luddite, flinching at computer coding or the latest issuance of cellphones, digital time pieces are high on my pet peeves list.
Blink blink they flash their beady little LEDs whenever it’s time to reset. Analog watches, however, have a lovely small knob I have only to dial to reset the time. I don’t have to mess with AM or PM as time on my wrist goes around — like the earth.
When we bought a new gas stove, I asked for one with an analog clock. The salesman laughed.
Analog faces deliver the romance of numbers, hands, circularity and movement that sweeps rather than darts.
I’ve owned watches that feature Mickey Mouse and Sylvester the Cat playing a trombone. I inherited a Miller High Life watch from Pops. No, he wasn’t a heavy beer drinker but my great-grandfather was wooed out of the Black Forest by Fred Miller’s invitation to be stable master for Miller Brewing horses that hauled beer wagons across Milwaukee’s cobblestone streets.
Digital time? Where’s the song in that? Born armless, they don’t tick. People who fancy digital tend to tell time starkly: “It’s 11:17.” The analog wearer instead chimes out, “It’s half-past 11” or “It’s heading toward the hour.” Time is a false construct anyway, so why buy into fraudulent precision?
Kids learn digital and analog time alongside one another mostly in second grade, but it doesn’t stick because their world is absent of analog-itude. Our adult-child, taught to read time circularly, admits she has trouble recognizing non-digital time without counting by fives.
Are we becoming analogically illiterate?
I recall in first grade being taught numbers and math alongside learning clock face and drawing hands that reached out to indicate 9 a.m., noon and 6 p.m. When teacher wasn’t looking, I penciled in eyes and a smile on the clock.
“Watch the second hand on my watch go around,” mom said when I got vaccinated for polio. I was so mesmerized I never felt the jab.
Many claim wearing a watch is antiquated. Nevertheless I persist. For one thing, it’s easy to remove a watch and elude time altogether. I have only to flick my wrist to tell time. If I depend on my cell, I have to haul it out of a back pocket or scramble inside my purse to grab it.
Months ago I was at Best Buy and found the saleswoman had a 6-inch-by-3-inch cellphone mounted on a band around her wrist. She needed it to check store inventory, but it struck me as ludicrously representative of digital time in our modern age.
I’m sure humans living in caves would wonder at our need to measure time at all rather than following natural light. I suppose the electric light bulb ruined us. What about a sundial you may ask. Sure, I’d vote for that — except I can’t imagine wearing one on my wrist.