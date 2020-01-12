HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
2. Such a Fun Age (An Indies Introduce Title), Kiley Reid, Putnam
3. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper
4. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
5. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday
6. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
7. Nothing to See Here, Kevin Wilson, Ecco
8. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
9. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese
10. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
11. Trust Exercise, Susan Choi, Holt
12. The Topeka School, Ben Lerner, FSG
13. The Guardians, John Grisham, Doubleday
14. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
15. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
2. The Body, Bill Bryson, Doubleday
3. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
4. The Blue Zones Kitchen, Dan Buettner, National Geographic
5. The Yellow House, Sarah M. Broom, Grove Press
6. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Doubleday
7. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
8. A Warning, Anonymous, Twelve
9. Catch and Kill, Ronan Farrow, Little Brown
10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
11. Blowout, Rachel Maddow, Crown
12. Acid for the Children, Flea, Grand Central
13. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), S&S
14. Strange Planet, Nathan W. Pyle, Morrow Gift
15. Me, Elton John, Holt
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
2. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
3. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
4. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial
5. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
6. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
7. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine
8. Girl, Woman, Other, Bernardine Evaristo, Grove Press/Black Cat
9. Nine Perfect Strangers, Liane Moriarty, Flatiron Books
10. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage
11. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin
12. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood, Anchor
13. Killing Commendatore, Haruki Murakami, Vintage
14. The Great Alone, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Griffin
15. We Must Be Brave, Frances Liardet, Putnam
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference, Greta Thunberg, Penguin
2. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, Spiegel & Grau
3. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
4. The Fifth Risk, Michael Lewis, Norton
5. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay
6. The Library Book, Susan Orlean, S&S
7. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
8. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press
9. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Managing Yourself, Harvard Business School Press
10. An Arabian Journey: One Man’s Quest Through the Heart of the Middle East, Levison Wood, Grove Press\
11. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
12. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, Yuval Noah Harari, Spiegel & Grau
13. The Order of Time, Carlo Rovelli, Riverhead Books
14. Upstream, Mary Oliver, Penguin
15. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan, Penguin
MASS MARKET
1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
2. Elevation, Stephen King, Scribner
3. The Lying Game, Ruth Ware, Pocket
4. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
5. The First Lady, James Patterson, Grand Central
6. Tom Clancy Oath of Office, Marc Cameron, Berkley
7. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine, Gail Honeyman, Penguin
8. The 13-Minute Murder, James Patterson, Vision
9. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell
10. The Proposal, Jasmine Guillory, Berkley
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
2. Karen’s Witch, Ann M. Martin, Katy Farina (Illus.), Graphix
3. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
4. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
5. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
6. Little Women, Louisa May Alcott, Puffin
7. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
8. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
9. A Tale of Magic ..., Chris Colfer, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
10. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
11. My Book with No Pictures, B.J. Novak, Dial Books
12. Dog Man Guide to Creating Comics in 3-D, Kate Howard, Dav Pilkey (Illus.), Scholastic
13. White Bird: A Wonder Story, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers
14. Epoca: The Tree of Ecrof, Ivy Claire, Kobe Bryant, Granity Studios
15. The Wimpy Kid Do-It-Yourself Book, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
YOUNG ADULT
1. The Fountains of Silence, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
2. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
3. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin
4. On the Come Up, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
5. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
6. Call Down the Hawk, Maggie Stiefvater, Scholastic Press
7. The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupery, Harvest
8. Looking for Alaska, John Green, Penguin
9. The Prince and the Dressmaker, Jen Wang, First Second
10. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
11. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
12. The Fault in Our Stars, John Green, Penguin
13. Dry, Neal Shusterman, Jarrod Shusterman, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
14. Salt to the Sea, Ruta Sepetys, Penguin
15. The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon, Ember
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. The Serious Goose, Jimmy Kimmel, Random House Books for Young Readers
2. The Crayons’ Christmas, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Penguin Workshop
3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
4. Frozen 2 Little Golden Book, Golden Books/Disney
5. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
6. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
7. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
8. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
9. The Dinky Donkey, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley (Illus.), Scholastic
10. Dinosnores, Sandra Boynton, Workman
11. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
12. Frozen 2 Read-Along Storybook, Disney Press
13. Sulwe, Lupita Nyong’o, Vashti Harrison (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
14. Grumpy Monkey, Suzanne Lang, Max Lang (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
15. Love from the Crayons, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Penguin Workshop
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
4. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
5. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Diane Bailey, et al., Penguin Workshop
6. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
7. Legacy of Orisha (hardcover), Tomi Adeyemi, Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)
8. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
9. The Princess in Black (hardcover and paperback), Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, Candlewick
10. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix (hardcover and paperback), Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier (Illus.), Scholastic