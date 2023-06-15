Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Timber Lake Playhouse will bring Alfred Hitchcock’s “The 39 Steps” to its summer mainstage today through Sunday, June 25.
The two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning play features more than 150 characters played by a cast of four. A mix of Hitchcock with a dash of Monty Python, “The 39 Steps” is a fast-paced whodunit.
The cast features TLP veterans Cody Jolly and Matt Webb, and real life husband and wife Jacob Smith and Elizabeth Fenning.
Information and tickets are available at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the box oﬃce at 815-844-2035 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and on show days until intermission.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.