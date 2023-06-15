MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Timber Lake Playhouse will bring Alfred Hitchcock’s “The 39 Steps” to its summer mainstage today through Sunday, June 25.

The two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning play features more than 150 characters played by a cast of four. A mix of Hitchcock with a dash of Monty Python, “The 39 Steps” is a fast-paced whodunit.