Monday, Aug. 19
Bring Your Own Craft Night. 7:30 p.m., Platteville (Wis.) Public Library, 225 W. Main St., first floor large study room. Join for crafting, conversation and cookies. All craft projects welcome. Details: plattevillepubliclibrary.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Pokemon Crafts and “Detective Pikachu.” 10 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Make Pokemon buttons and bottle cap magnets, followed by a viewing of the film, “Detective Pikachu,” with popcorn. Details: www.dubcolib.lib.ia.us.
Friday, Aug. 23
Yoga in Jackson Park. 9-10 a.m., Jackson Park, Main Street, Dubuque. Carnegie-Stout Public Library and instructor Pam Connolly will host an hour of yoga. Learn about the library’s Fitness Kit collection, which includes specialized equipment for yoga, Pilates and more. No registration required. In the event of bad weather, the event will take place in the third floor Aigler Auditorium at the library. Details: www.dubuque.lib.ia.us.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Farmers Markets. 7 a.m.-noon, Dubuque, Iowa Street from 10th to 13th streets. 7 a.m.-noon Galena, Ill., Old Market House, 123 N. Commerce St. 8 a.m.-noon Boscobel, Wis., Depot Park. 8-11 a.m. Cassville, Wis., Riverside Park, Prime Street. 7 a.m.-noon Platteville, Wis., City Park. Details: dubuquefarmersmarket.org, tinyurl.com/y6jvxwf2, tinyurl.com/y2to8b3s, cassville.org, tinyurl.com/y6kjmsxa.