Studio Works, 900 Jackson St., will begin its six-week drawing and painting classes with Lisa Towers, beginning on Monday, Oct. 21.
Classes will include:
• Drawing (ages 8-18): 6-8 p.m. Mondays. The cost is $130.
• Drawing (adults): 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays or Mondays. The cost is $130.
• Oil painting (all levels): 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays. The cost is $165.
• A figure painting workshop will take place from 9 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Students will paint a nude with the limited palette made popular by Anders Zorn. Drawing students are welcome. Lunch will be provided. The cost is $130.
For more information, call 608-574-7258, email lbtowers@aol.com or visit www.dbqstudioworks.org.