As a native Kentuckian, I consider myself a Bluegrass wildcat at heart. I can go for no more than five minutes without sucking on a straw clipping through puckered lips.
But I’ve adopted Iowa and lived here for eight years. Through hard-fought mistakes, dating two farmers and a dash of osmosis, I possess no less than an encyclopedic knowledge of Hawkeye values and culture.
Once, a former co-worker rolled her eyes pityingly when I assumed it was permissible to go grocery shopping after swimming in the miasma of a hog confinement. She pursed her lips when I referred to beef cattle as cows.
I won’t even get into rooting for my alma mater. Cheering on those weaselly Badgers is tantamount to social death.
But, sorry Iowa, the so-called “walking taco” will never become a mainstay at any venue other than the 50/50 raffle at the Williamson Cornhuskers’ high school band gala.
Let’s put aside these battles for a minute and draw attention to the daily press releases that appear in my inbox.
A communications representative told me that Iowa property buyers are prepared to purchase former meth labs — but only at a 46% discount. That comes to $67,000 off the listing price for the coupon-clipping shopper.
For starters, I’m unsure what sorts of properties Realtors would list at a figure greater than that amount; the government generally designates former drug dens as brownfield sites in need of hazmat cleanup. But I digress.
Of course, PR folks mulled over COVID-19. During the pandemic, Iowans’ web searches for cosmetic procedures increased 85%, which the report informed us was caused by a national “Zoom boom.”
The logic goes that remote workers and caring grandmas grew hyperaware of their haggard folds and wrinkles after spending so much time on videoconferencing apps like Zoom. The “touch up my appearance” feature wasn’t enough, so on to dermal fillers, Botox and perfect teeth. You name it, Iowans were on it.
But a real head-scratcher is the almost daily studies about drinking, which craft a story of youthful rebellion against dried-out cornhusker parents.
Adults, those lush leaches, can barely wriggle from the barstool to the bathroom, their sloppiness as antiquated as rusted out grain threshers.
Then, we have the teen and 20-something Puritans, so consumed with self-immolation and temperance, a sip of the evil drink becomes the first subway stop in the descent to the den of corporeal sin and Satanic worship.
Studies confirmed that one in three Iowans writ large believe in the perceived health benefits of alcohol, yet one in five belonging to Generation Z have never been drunk.
Meanwhile, more than 35% of Iowans admit they would continue to drink, even if alcohol reduced their life expectancy. If given the choice, more than half of the younger cohort would rather spend an hour powering through the gym than, gulp, a bar.
Pesky employers weighed in too, perhaps over the fact that one in four Iowans believe drinking is an act of self-care during their “me time.” Bosses are indeed the most intolerant of drunk or high employees, surveys say.
So better cut out the me-mosas.