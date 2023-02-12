Your emotions will interfere with your affairs. Distance yourself from fraught matters to get a clear-cut picture of what’s happening. Look for unique alternatives and you’ll stimulate interest in your plans. Put more thought into your surroundings and make your space compatible with your goals. Plan to update your skills, knowledge and experience; you’ll gain better options.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Keep your distance and strive to finish what you start. The less interference you endure, the easier it will be to put everything in its place. Avoid unnecessary changes.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Frustration will cost you if you give others too much leverage or information. Take a position of power, make decisions and do what’s best for you before someone ruins your plans.
Recommended for you
ARIES (March 21-April 19): An opportunity is apparent. Contact someone you enjoy working with; the information you receive will help you advance. Experience will help you handle money matters more efficiently.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t give up or give in. Look for an out that will buy you time and offer insight into what’s possible. Don’t get involved with a last-minute change of plans; it will only stress you out.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Use your energy wisely. It will be easy to become disconnected from what you are doing if someone upsets you. Put up a barrier that will help you disengage from troublemakers and focus on your goal.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You’ll come up with a plan that you should turn into a reality. Use your imagination, and you’ll find a way to turn something you enjoy into a lucrative pastime. Romance is on the rise.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Leave nothing unsaid or on the table. Address issues directly. Seek out people who can enhance your dreams and offer input and skills to encourage success. Avoid injury and health risks.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Embrace what’s important to you and solidify your plans with someone special. A romantic gesture will be welcome and will lead to new possibilities that can save you money and make life easier.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): A unique approach will get you back in the game. A stress-free environment will make it easier for you to navigate hard-to-control situations. Make your home your haven.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Don’t give up when you are just getting started. Get out and have some fun. Plan something romantic or personally gratifying. A makeover will lift your spirits and take your mind off your worries.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Ease into whatever you decide to do next. Time is on your side, and ensuring you have everything in place will impact how things turn out. Don’t let distress lead to problems at home.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Taking on a challenge will give you an upbeat mentality. The impact you have on others will ensure you get help turning an idea into a profitable business model.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.