Your emotions will interfere with your affairs. Distance yourself from fraught matters to get a clear-cut picture of what’s happening. Look for unique alternatives and you’ll stimulate interest in your plans. Put more thought into your surroundings and make your space compatible with your goals. Plan to update your skills, knowledge and experience; you’ll gain better options.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Keep your distance and strive to finish what you start. The less interference you endure, the easier it will be to put everything in its place. Avoid unnecessary changes.

