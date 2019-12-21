Three Christmas Eve services will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church 1199 Main (handicap-

accessible dropoff entrance behind church).

Services at 2 and 6 p.m. will include candlelight, communion and a tower chime. The service of lessons and carols at 10:45 will include instrumental solos, candlelight, communion and a tower chime.

The Rev. Stephanie Schlimm will preside. The organist will be Charles Barland.

On Dec. 29, the first Sunday of Christmas service with be at 10:45 a.m. Christmas hymn sing will begin at 10:35.

For more information, visit

www.stlukesumcdbq.org or call 563-582-4543.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

