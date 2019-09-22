Master Gardeners to host fall workshop

The Dubuque County Master Gardeners will host a fall workshop, “Good Night Garden — Putting Your Landscape to Bed,” from 7:15 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive.
The workshop will include educational sessions including:
Session 1: 8-9 a.m.
• “Love for Hydrangeas — All You Need to Know,” Lori Portner, of Murphy’s Gardens.
• “Reducing Strain & Pain with Proper Tools, Sara Carpenter,” of Steve’s Ace Home Garden.
• “Tuning Your Tiller to Sing Next Spring,” Ray Kruse, Dubuque Master Gardener Coordinator.
Session 2: 9:15-10:15 a.m.
• “Healthy Soil & Water Quality,” Dubuque County Natural Resource Conservation Service.
• “Fall Wreath — Make & Take,” Jeanne Ambrosy, of the Dubuque County Master Gardeners.
• “Pick ’em Right — Choosing Healthy Shrubs & Trees,” Morgan Leverington, of Wagner Nursery.
Session 3: 10:30-11 a.m.
• “Blooms for Spring — Fall Planting and Storage,” Jean Bledsoe, of the Dubuque County Master Gardeners.
• “Sharpening & Care of Your Treasured Tools,” Wylie Bledsoe, of the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
• “Fall Pumpkin Cork Decor — Make & Take,” Jeanne Ambrosy, of the Dubuque County Master Gardeners.
The workshop marks a continued collaboration between Master Gardeners and the arboretum including educational programming, seminars, adopted gardens and volunteer efforts.
This year, Master Gardeners developed and established a hydrangea bed with 26 cultivars totaling 36 plants as a donation to the arboretum. In the years to come, this bed will serve as an educational forum for the public to learn about cultivars, care and the development of hydrangeas.
Light breakfast items and refreshments will be available.
For more information, visit