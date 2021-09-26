Shame isn’t a word that I use often or lightly. But it’s shame that brings me here today, in text form, to make a confession.
I am the only person on Earth who doesn’t like “The Sound of Music.”
Well, at least I became the only one when we lost the incomparable Christopher Plummer earlier this year. For full details on Plummer’s thoughts on the so-called “The Sound of Mucus,” point your browser to tinyurl.com/352wwzm6.
It all dates back 20 years to a high school production of “The Sound of Music” where I was working as the de facto manager of backstage left while taking a stage craft course.
My senior year saw the introduction of a new performing arts center with a large auditorium, control booth, counterweight system, catwalk, green room and backstage work area. It had the works.
The stage left wing was sort of prop staging area, since stage right had the counterweight pulleys and catwalk access.
Rehearsals started out well enough, but if there’s one thing they don’t tell you when you’re signing up for a show it’s that the backstage help always are there.
The actors get the option of heading back to the green room when they’re not needed. But stage crew has to be ready and waiting in the wings for every scene change.
And that means hearing every musical number and line reading to the point where “My Favorite Things” isn’t just memorized, it’s a part of the fabric of your being.
I occasionally wake up in a cold sweat, humming the tune to “16 going on 17.” The term ear worm barely covers it.
Then, there were the French doors. After the build process for props and scenery was well over, it was decided that we’d totally missed the mark on creating the sense and feel of 1938 Austria.
The key missing element? A set of free-standing French doors.
Since we’d already built everything else, these portes francaises had to be put together using scraps. Spit and bailing wire would have been an improvement.
Not only were they rickety, but they also refused to stay shut while being moved. Add in some fingers holding the frame near the hinge points as it’s rushed to stage, and getting bit by the French doors becomes a common experience.
As rehearsal went on, the doors became more and more important, appearing in more scenes than Baron von Trapp. By the end of it, those doors should have had a credit at the front of the playbook with the rest of the leads.
And, finally, there was the nun.
Like many school productions, there were vastly more warm bodies than speaking parts.
Consequently, not only were there a large number of extras, a surprising number of them were “nuns.” I’m not sure where we found the critical mass of wimples, but I do know that I wouldn’t see a gathering of sisters like that again until I visited Mount Carmel for the first time.
But it wasn’t the amount of nun, it was one specific nun who posed a problem. Let’s call her Nun No. 37.
I’m not sure if 37 was a huge fan of the theater or if she found the spiritual weight of her habit particularly heavy. But whenever she’d come off stage, she would seat herself on the closest piece of furniture with a good view of the stage.
That furniture, as one might surmise, often was destined to be part of the next scene. Having shooed her from one such perch, the next closest table, chair, steamer trunk or step stool was next on No. 37’s list. It usually was the next piece that needed to be moved on stage.
This would go on for the entirety of the production. It was like playing Pop Goes the Weasel with Mother Superior from “The Blues Brothers.”
So, yes, I am glad that people can revel in the timeless charm of this musical classic. But to my everlasting shame, whenever I hear the opening of “Edelweiss,” I have flashbacks to ravenous set props and a never-ending stream of nuns sitting on furniture.