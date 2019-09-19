Event: Pop Evil
Time/date: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27.
Site: Q Casino and Hotel Showroom, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Cost: Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at guest services or by visiting QCasinoAndHotel.com. Patrons must be 21 or older.
Online: popevil.com
Tidbits
- The five-person band has released five albums, including its newest self-titled, “Pop Evil,” which includes the single, “Waking Lions.”
- When North Muskegon, Mich., native Leigh Kakaty formed Pop Evil in the late 2000s, he chose the band’s name because he loved hard rock songs with good melodies but he also liked loud, crunchy guitars and propulsive metal rhythms.
- Pop Evil brought in a female drummer named Hayley Cramer in 2016.