News in your town

YOUR HOROSCOPE: May 14

Concert encores: Tri-state fans had their pick during incredible 1984

TV highlights for Wednesday, May 13

YOUR HOROSCOPE: May 13

Dancing through life: Catching up with Dubuque dancers, brothers Francis and Patrick Mihm

TV highlights for Thursday, May 14

Drs. Oz and Roizen: No screen time for 12- to 18-month-olds -- period!

YOUR HOROSCOPE: May 12

Ask Amy: Grandparents struggle with COVID-19 restrictions

A tale of 2 cookbooks for children

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Exercise can ease, even prevent depression

Ask Amy: Mother-in-law can't get word in edgewise

That's weird: Pint-sized driver surprises Utah trooper during traffic stop

TV highlights for Tuesday, May 12

People in the News: PBS series 'Asian Americans' explores prejudice and perseverance

Fighting for cause while keeping house: Dubuque's women multitask in Victorian era

YOUR HOROSCOPE: May 11

Almanac

New on DVD

TV highlights for Monday, May 11

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Are you part of the young and pre-frail generation?

Hospital staff who survived COVID-19 donate plasma to give patients fighting chance

Q&A: Can COVID-19 survive on my phone?

Ask Amy: Employee in dream job gets a 'B'

House of the Week: Lovely bungalow design with a great, great room

Your horoscope

On the list

Plumber: Look into a modern bathroom mirror

Fischer: Here's to a mom like no other

Bruce’s History Lesson: My favorite poet

Keimig: Add Asian, Pacific Islander voices to your list

Best-sellers

Grammar Guy: You’ve got some ‘splaining to do

Try these affordable designer hacks

Almanac

Concerts

4 dresses and a wedding: Ensembles create family legacy

Positively Speaking: Finding your joy wherever you are

What's it Worth on eBay? Extra, extra read all about it

Ask Amy: Gay servicemember worries about family bond

YOUR HOROSCOPE: May 9

Tekashi 6ix9ine releases new video from home confinement

Almanac

TV highlights for Saturday, May 9