“National Lampoon’s Animal House” (1978) pits the rowdy members of the Delta fraternity house against the college’s tightly wound Dean Vernon Wormer. The fact that the frat brothers once dumped a truckload of Fizzies into a swimming pool during a swim meet is proof enough for him that they should be shut down.
Fizzies, a popular effervescent, fruit-flavored tablet that you added to water, finally fizzled out in 2016, but effervescent tablets are now popular as a way to take over-the-counter pain relievers, such as acetaminophen and ibuprofen. They’re also available as a combo antihistamine-antacid (ranitidine) to ease heartburn, GERD and ulcers.
Unfortunately, a study published in the European Heart Journal reveals that the high sodium content in fast-acting acetaminophen — and those other medications — increases the risk of heart attack, stroke and heart failure, and those all cause mortality in seniors.
Researchers found that over the course of a year, folks who were previously diagnosed with high blood pressure and took the fizzy acetaminophen had a two-fold increase in the risk of death. Among those without high blood pressure, the risk still went up 87%. Plus, the more of the medication they took and the longer they took it for, the greater the risks. Similar risks were seen in patients who took sodium-containing ibuprofen or ranitidine. That’s compared to folks who took non-sodium-containing acetaminophen, ibuprofen or ranitidine as tablets, capsules or as a suspension in a liquid.
The smart move for anyone: Ask your doc about switching ASAP to a form of these medications that even Dean Wormer would love.