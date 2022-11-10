If your birthday is today: Adjust your lifestyle to ease stress. Put a budget in place that suits your needs. Make comfort your priority, and surround yourself with people who bring out the best in you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Personal gain, physical improvements and rethinking the way you live and do things will give you freedom and maneuverability.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Keep the communication flowing until you get the truth and feel confident that you can work with the information you receive. Ask an expert or friend for input.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Take up a pastime that excites you. Look for unique ways to make extra cash. A change at home will give you more relaxation time.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Taking baby steps will help you avoid a conflict with someone who likes to do things differently. Gaining approval before you begin will make your life easier.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Keep your thoughts and feelings to yourself. Giving away too much information will put you in a vulnerable spot.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Reach out to people you like to work alongside. A core group will give you the confidence to forge ahead and bring about change.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Look at what's possible and use your intelligence and imagination to devise a way to utilize your skills and talents to get ahead.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Emotions will get you in trouble. A sob story will tug at your heart and cost you one way or another. Concentrate on your end goal.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Don't underestimate what someone will do to make you look bad. Make personal growth and looking your best your priorities.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) You can't please everyone, but you can make a difference. Getting outside of your everyday environment will be inspirational.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Be careful not to take on something you aren't ready to pursue. Taking on debt to try to impress someone will leave you scrambling. Stick to what you are good at.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Sign up for something that interests you, and you'll discover how to turn what you learn into something lucrative. A business trip or meeting will give you a platform to share your findings.
