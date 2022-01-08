At the beginning of a new year, we spend time thinking about the past and dreaming about the future.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to plague our lives, we have much to lament both in our personal lives and as a society.
It might be easy to focus only on what we have lost, including our ability to relate to others without the necessity for health precautions. Yet, we persist in following the best medical advice, to show our concern for the safety and well-being of others.
As we look back on the past, there are many reasons for grief. One cause that we might not easily recognize is the loss of a “future story.” Each of us has in mind a picture of how the future is going to turn out. This is what is meant by one’s future story.
We live day by day with the belief that our story is going to turn out a certain way. When circumstances turn out otherwise, for example, a job that did not work out or a relationship that ended too soon, the loss of our future story is a cause for real grief and mourning.
Many of us at the beginning of a new year are grieving the loss of a future story. We experience disappointment, sadness and even anger that the future is not going to be as we had imagined.
It is necessary for us to recognize the grief caused by the loss of a future story and to name the feelings of sadness at letting go of that story. Without entering this process of grieving, we are more likely to take out our frustrations on others.
The great religious traditions encourage us to locate our future stories in a larger framework of meaning. Trusting in God does not take away the reality of grief at the loss of my future story.
Yet, communities of faith do help us locate our story within the larger scope of a merciful and compassionate God, who embraces us in our grief and whose Spirit invites us to reimagine the future.
It might not turn out as we once imagined, though. Life is full of unexpected twists and turns.
In the company of faith communities, we can experience the support, concern and love needed to reimagine our future stories. We can begin to understand our lives in relationship with a power greater than ourselves, who has only our best interests in mind and who can transform our grief into hope.
Nessan is an academic dean at Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque.