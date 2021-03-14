They came to the area with not much more than their names — Sullivans, Donaghues, Kellys, Hennesseys and O’Connors among them.
Even before the 1845 potato famine that ravished their homeland, the Irish were finding their way west to the tri-states as early as the 1830s.
A group of 51 miners, drawn to the lead mining in the area, arrived in 1830. Thirty-four of them were Irish. They quickly took over a mine that had been abandoned by the Fox tribe, who had fled over the threat of attacks by the Dakota.
Soon, the men began to argue about who would mine the richest veins. In June 1830, they created what became known as the Miner’s Compact. It was brief, laid out rules for land claims and arbitrations, and was illegal. But it is thought to be the first example of organized government in Iowa.
Shortly after the compact was signed, the Fox returned and, with help from the military, the miners were forced out, and the mine was returned to its rightful owners.
In 1838, Garryowen, Iowa, in Jackson County, became one of the earliest Irish enclaves in the area, drawing many settlers from the Irish counties of Cork and Limerick. The settlement, originally called Makotiti, was named for Garryowen in County Limerick. In Celtic, the original town name was Garrai Eoin (literally, “Owen’s Garden”).
Charles Corkery, one of Dubuque’s first settlers, and Bishop Mathias Loras, who was just beginning his tenure with the newly formed Catholic Diocese of Dubuque, had a vested interest in attracting Irish immigrants to the area. Cheap labor and a strong work ethic, large families to populate the new frontier and faithful Catholics — the Irish checked all of the boxes.
Corkery’s and Loras’ letter-writing campaigns to dozens of newspapers in the eastern part of the country were successful in bringing many Irish to the area.
Corkery wrote of “The Garden of America” and “The Eldorado of the West,” while Loras penned his desire to “make whole Catholic settlements — some Irish, some German, some French.”
By 1845, Dubuque’s south end First Ward was known as “Dublin” because so many Irish resided there. By 1850, 21% of Dubuque’s total population of about 8,000 were Irish. Far from being simple laborers, some had prospered so well that more than 30% of Dubuque County’s total property value was owned by the Irish.
The Irish embraced Father Samuel Mazzuchelli, who they adopted as one of their own and affectionately called Father Matthew Kelly.
Though he was Italian, the majority of the Catholic population he served were Irish. But in the case of French-born Bishop Loras, the relationship with Irish Catholics wasn’t an easy one.
Outside of their Catholic faith, those of different ethnic backgrounds didn’t have much in common. And Loras, who spoke in heavily accented English, often preferred worshiping in his native French.
In 1852, when Loras founded St. Patrick’s parish, the Irish were outraged that Loras wanted it to remain a mission congregation rather than an independent parish.
The Germans and French had their churches, and the Irish wanted theirs.
The Irish withheld contributions, and Loras threatened consequences for years, until finally, in 1858, St. Patrick’s became an independent parish.
Despite their differences, Loras often went above and beyond to bring the Irish faithful to the area. Dubliner Mary Frances Clarke brought the Sisters of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and Trappist monks from southern Ireland founded New Melleray near Peosta. The Sisters of the Presentation, from County Cork, came soon after.
The spirit of the Emerald Isle continues to thrive in the tri-states with a number of annual area St. Patrick’s Day parades and festivities and the Irish Hooley Festival, held annually in Dubuque.
Sources: “The Irish of Dubuque, Iowa,” by Lyn Jerde: www.celticcousins.net; www.encyclopediadubuque.com; “Declarations of Independence: Encyclopedia of American Autonomous and Secessionist Movements,” by James L. Erwin: Greenwood Publishing Group (2007).