The 2022 Lenten season begins today and continues through April 15.
You know what that means: The battered, deep-fried-to-golden-perfection and dipped-in-tartar-sauce yumminess known as the fish fry is here again.
Particularly in our neck of the woods, annual Lenten fish fries have evolved into a culinary staple, often dished up with a baked potato, creamy coleslaw, green beans, a buttery dinner roll and topped off with a sweet treat.
We’ve rounded up where you can get your fillet fix this year from local churches, schools, clubs and community centers, accompanied by a handy interactive fish fry map you can access at TelegraphHerald.com/fish.
Iowa
Lawrence Community Center, 600 E. Main St., Anamosa: 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 25. The menu includes all-you-can-eat fish, a baked potato, coleslaw, baked beans, homemade rolls, macaroni and cheese, homemade pie and a beverage. The cost is $15. Dine-in, carry out or local delivery. Hosted by St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Anamosa. For more information, call 319-462-6181 or 319-462-2141.
Oxus Grotto, 3011 Autumn Drive, Asbury: 5-7 p.m. Fridays, March 4, 11 and 18, and April 1 and 8. The menu includes baked or deep-fried fish, a baked potato or fries, green beans, a roll and dessert. Extra fish is $1 per piece. The cost is $10. Carry out only. For more information, call 563-588-0602.
St. Clement’s Catholic Church, 24287 New Vienna Road, Bankston: 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 11. The menu includes three 4-ounce baked or deep-fried cod filets, a baked potato, coleslaw, a dinner roll and two cookies. The cost is $15. Drive-thru only. For more information, call 563-876-5540.
Cascade American Legion, 301 Jackson St. NE: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, March 4. The menu includes Alaskan pollock, two sides, ice cream, milk and coffee. The cost is $12 for adults and $5 for ages 12 and younger. For more information, call 563-852-3140.
Kalmes Club 528, 275 Jackson St. NE, Cascade: 4-9 p.m. Fridays, March 4-April 15. Dine-in and carry out. For more information, call 563-852-3531.
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 708 W. Delaware St., Colesburg: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 11. Drive-thru only. For more information, call 563-928-7200.
Eagle’s Club, 1175 Century Drive, Dubuque: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Fridays, March 4-April 15. Dine-in and carry out. For more information, call 563-582-6498.
Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Paraclete Hall, 2921 Central Ave., Dubuque: 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, March 18. The menu includes baked or deep-fried fish, tater tots or a baked potato, a salad bar, macaroni and cheese, a roll, dessert and a beverage. The cost is $12 for adults, $6 for ages 5-12 and free for preschoolers. Sponsored by the Catholic Order of Foresters Court 636. For more information, call 563-583-1709.
Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St., Dubuque: 5-7:30 p.m. Fridays, March 4-April 15. The menu includes baked or deep-fried cod, grilled cheese sandwiches, American fries, a baked potato, coleslaw, pickled beets, corn, a dinner roll, coffee and milk, and dessert. Due to high fish prices, all-you-can-eat will not be offered. The cost is $13 for adults, $6 for ages 5-12 and free for ages 4 and younger. For more information, call 563-588-2011.
Key West Sportsman’s Club, 2323 Rockdale Road, Dubuque: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, March 11. For more information, call 563-556-9734.
The Magnolia, 168 E. 10th St., Dubuque: 5-10 p.m. Friday, March 4, 11, 18 and 25. For more information, call 608-644-6489.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, 203 Second St. SE, Dyersville: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 1. A $15 fish dinner includes four pieces of fish, a baked potato, coleslaw and a roll. Drive-thru only. For more information, call 563-875-7376.
Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 1625 300th Ave., Dyersville: 4:30-8 p.m. Friday, March 4. The menu includes a six-piece fish meal for $13 and a 12-piece fish meal for $25. A $15 fish meal includes four pieces of fish, a baked potato, coleslaw and a roll. Drive-thru only. For more information, call 563-543-5018 or 563-920-2776.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 307 Mary St., Earlville: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 8. The menu includes four pieces of deep-fried cod, a baked potato or French fries, coleslaw, cottage cheese, applesauce, rolls, homemade dessert and beverages. The cost is $15 for adults, $10 for ages 5-10 and free for those younger than 5. Dine-in or carry out. For more information, call 563-923-3135.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 202 Second Ave. SE, Farley: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 25. The menu includes deep-fried cod, a baked potato, coleslaw, a roll and a cookie. The cost is $15. Drive-thru only. For more information, call 563-876-5540.
Eagle’s Club, 1102 E. Platt St., Maquoketa: 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 11. The menu includes fish and chicken. The cost is $15. Dine-in, carry out and drive-up. Hosted by Maquoketa FFA Alumni. For more information, call 563-652-6626.
Sacred Heart Catholic School, 234 N. Sycamore St., Monticello: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 8. The menu includes deep-fried cod, coleslaw, a baked potato with butter and sour cream, and a homemade cookie. The cost is $13. For more information, call 319-465-4605.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 241 Peosta St., Peosta: 4:30-8 p.m. Friday, March 18. The menu, at $15, includes four pieces of deep-fried cod, a baked potato, coleslaw, corn, a roll and dessert. A kid’s meal, at $5, includes two grilled cheese sandwiches, chips, applesauce and a cookie. A bucket, at $20, includes eight pieces of deep-fried cod. Carry outs only. Attendees must enter from Enterprise Drive and follow the signs. For more information, call 563-876-5540.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 314 W. Mission St., Strawberry Point: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 4. For more information, call 563-933-6166.
Illinois
Elks Lodge, 123 N. Main St., Galena: 5-7 p.m. Fridays, March 11, 25 and April 8. The menu includes broasted catfish, baked haddock and sides. The cost is $15. Dine-in or carry out. Hosted by the Knights of Columbus. For more information, call 815-777-0011.
Wisconsin
Holy Ghost-Immaculate Conception School and Catholic Church, 3685 County Road HHH, Kieler: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, March 18. A silent auction will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., with a raffle drawing at 7:30 p.m. The menu includes baked or deep-fried cod, a baked potato, American fries, coleslaw, a roll, dessert and a beverage. The cost is $15 for adults and carry outs, $7 for ages 6-12 and $3 for ages 2-5. For carry outs, call 608-568-7220.
St. Joseph Catholic School, 780 County Road Z, Sinsinawa: 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 4 and April 8. The menu includes a four-piece fish meal and tartar sauce, with a baked potato and sour cream, coleslaw, a bun and chocolate cake. The cost is $17. Drive-thru only. To pre-order, visit stjosephcs.webs.com or call 608-748-4442.