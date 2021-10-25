Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers, affecting one in eight women. It also is the most common cause of cancer death in women. Rarely, it also can occur in men.
When someone is diagnosed with breast cancer, the person will work with a care team to determine if surgical intervention, chemotherapy and/or radiation therapy are needed for disease management.
Another important component to breast cancer treatment is oncology rehabilitation. Oncology rehabilitation is able to assist patients throughout their entire cancer journey — before, during and after treatment and into survivorship.
Surgical management can include a lumpectomy, mastectomy or reconstructive surgery.
Prehab is oncology rehabilitation that is started before surgery. Prehab can improve a patient’s functional status, reduce post-operative symptoms, reduce the amount of time needed to remain in the hospital after surgery and improve overall outcomes of treatment.
Oncology rehabilitation after surgery focuses on teaching the body proper mechanics to reduce stress on surgical incisions, decrease joint stiffness, improve posture and core stabilization, improve balance, decrease pain, decrease scar tissue formation, increase muscle strength and allow for the return to daily activities.
An oncology rehabilitation therapist is able to teach the patient how to move and exercise within any surgical restrictions or precautions your surgeon might want the patient to follow. The oncology rehabilitation therapist will enable the patient to progress in exercises and activities safely, as they move through the healing journey.
Often, breast cancer treatment involves more than just surgical removal of the cancer. If radiation therapy is completed, possible side effects include breast soreness, arm stiffness, lymphedema and any nerve damage — all of which could be improved with oncology rehabilitation.
There also are many side effects associated with chemotherapy or other medical oncology treatments, which are dependent upon the type of drug used for treatment. Some of these might be toxic to your heart, decrease bone marrow activity, cause numbness and tingling in the hands and feet, weaken bones, cause fatigue and cognitive dysfunction.
Oncology rehabilitation therapists can safely help cancer patients safely manage these side effects, as a way to improve their functional status and quality of life.
If you or someone you know is fighting breast cancer or is a breast cancer survivor struggling with effects of their disease, surgery, chemotherapy or radiation therapy, encourage them to reach out to their care team to learn more about oncology rehabilitation.
Oncology rehabilitation therapists are ready and willing to provide a comprehensive assessment and develop an individualized treatment plan to address a patient’s specific needs, get them moving safely again and add quality back into their life.