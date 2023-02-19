Artificial intelligence, or AI, has been on a lot of people’s lips lately with the rise of ChatGPT and its various applications — stealing people’s jobs and cheating at schoolwork seeming to be top among them.
There’s also been an explosion of artificially intelligent art creations and creators. Not only are there too many AI art generators to name, there’s even one that will create art and text for whatever Magic: The Gathering card name you happen to come up with: www.urzas.ai.
(My favorite so far are the cards that have nonsensical text like, “Choose a creature type other than Plant. Draw two cards.” Why am I forced to choose a nonplant creature type? Does the AI have something against ficuses? Or is it simply morally opposed to Avenger of Zendikar?)
Recommended for you
But, I digress.
If you think this is the first step toward a dystopian, AI-run future — “I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream” and “The Terminator” come to mind — you’re not alone.
The hubbub hit home for me recently when I was introduced to “Nothing, Forever.” Even without context, it’s a name that can give you chills.
By the time I discovered it, the show had been generating an endless television episode for about a month. Even more terrifyingly, it was set to continue in perpetuity until a recent ban from Twitch — more on that later.
Those who’ve watched the TV show “Seinfeld,” a beloved sitcom from the 1990s, probably will recognize a lot of the building blocks in “Nothing, Forever.” First of all, it’s a “show” about “nothing.” Second, it focuses on a friend group of four characters who spend an inordinate amount of time sitting around talking about, once again, nothing.
From there, though, the comparison starts to break down. Where the TV show had a roomful of writers and a talented cast of actors to bring its minutiae-filled plots to life, “Nothing, Forever” is a show entirely generated via artificial intelligence. From the dialogue to the movements of the “actors” to the transitions from scene to scene.
A lot of terms got tossed around as the Twitch stream took the internet by storm. “Anti-humor” and “non-comedy” were two terms I saw bandied about, but for me I think the more appropriate term might be “existential horror.”
Less than a minute of viewing can tell you all you need to know. The “jokes” rarely involve punchlines. The laugh track comes in at odd, awkward moments. People rarely move like anything other than an automaton. And there’s a disturbing propensity for the main cast to clip and melt into the scenery.
And it never ends. Especially when you’re not watching.
Well, until it did.
After a reported breakdown of moderation software behind the scenes, virtual Jerry (known as Larry Feinberg) made some truly regrettable comments about trans and gay people during a “standup” segment and the whole thing got pulled off Twitch.
While it seems like there was no ill intent on the part of the “Nothing, Forever” creators — they say it was a breakdown of behind-the-scenes moderation software — it does prove that we’ve got a long way before AI-driven content is actually viable.
Which, as far as I’m concerned, is good thing. I’m not quite ready to face a world ruled by a megalomaniacal computer system a la AM or Skynet.
If that day does come, while I can’t offer Kent Brockman (from “The Simpsons”) levels of “trusted TV personality,” I would like to get ahead of the game and welcome our new artificially intelligent overlords. I might not be built for the plutonium mines, but I am fairly certain I could make do as a jester or really any type of lickspittle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.