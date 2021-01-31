Hardcover Fiction
1. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
2. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
3. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
4. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Atria
5. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
6. The Prophets, Robert Jones, Jr., Putnam
7. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
8. The Liar’s Dictionary, Eley Williams, Doubleday
9. Detransition, Baby, Torrey Peters, One World
10. The Searcher, Tana French, Viking
11. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
12. Outlawed, Anna North, Bloomsbury Publishing
13. The Guest List, Lucy Foley, Morrow
14. Ready Player Two, Ernest Cline, Ballantine
15. The Push, Ashley Audrain, Pamela Dorman Books
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
2. A Promised Land, Barack Obama, Crown
3. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
4. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain, George Saunders, Random House
5. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
6. Wintering, Katherine May, Riverhead Books
7. Keep Sharp, Sanjay Gupta, M.D., S&S
8. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
9. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey, Crown
10. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World
11. Land: How the Hunger for Ownership Shaped the Modern World, Simon Winchester, Harper
12. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Little, Brown
13. Breath, James Nestor, Riverhead Books
14. Modern Comfort Food, Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
15. The Doctors Blackwell: How Two Pioneering Sisters Brought Medicine to Women and Women to Medicine, Janice P. Nimura, Norton
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
2. Shuggie Bain, Douglas Stuart, Grove Press
3. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
4. Interior Chinatown, Charles Yu, Vintage
5. Home Body, Rupi Kaur, Andrews McMeel
6. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
7. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
8. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
9. Parable of the Sower, Octavia E. Butler, Grand Central
10. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
11. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
12. Devotions, Mary Oliver, Penguin
13. News of the World, Paulette Jiles, Morrow
14. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria
15. The Queen’s Gambit, Walter Tevis, Vintage
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder, Tim Duggan Books
3. The Truths We Hold, Kamala Harris, Penguin
4. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin
5. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
6. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
7. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
8. Quit Like a Woman, Holly Whitaker, Dial Press
9. How to Do Nothing, Jenny Odell, Melville House
10. My Own Words, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, S&S
11. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
12. So You Want to Talk About Race, Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press
13. The Fire Next Time, James Baldwin, Vintage
14. My Grandmother’s Hands, Resmaa Menakem, Central Recovery Press
15. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
Mass Market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon
4. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
5. The Autobiography of Malcolm X, Malcom X, Ballantine
6. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
7. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelou, Ballantine
8. Bridgerton: The Viscount Who Loved Me, Julia Quinn, Avon
9. Women Who Run With the Wolves, Clarissa Pinkola Estés, Ballantine
10. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Amari and the Night Brothers, B.B. Alston, Balzer + Bray
3. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
4. The Ickabog, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic
5. This Is Your Time, Ruby Bridges, Delacorte Books for Young Readers
6. Class Act, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
7. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
8. Katie the Catsitter, Colleen AF Venable, Stephanie Yue (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
9. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
10. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
11. Gone to the Woods: Surviving a Lost Childhood, Gary Paulsen, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
12. Twins, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix
13. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
14. Unplugged, Gordon Korman, Balzer + Bray
15. Skunk and Badger, Amy Timberlake, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Algonquin Young Readers
Young Adult
1. Concrete Rose, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
2. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
3. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
4. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
5. The Cousins, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
6. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
7. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
8. Last Night at the Telegraph Club, Malinda Lo, Dutton Books for Young Readers
9. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
10. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
11. These Violent Delights, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
12. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
13. Clap When You Land, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
14. The Truths We Hold (Young Readers Edition), Kamala Harris, Penguin
15. Elatsoe, Darcie Little Badger, Rovina Cai (Illus.), Levine Querido
Children’s Illustrated
1. Ambitious Girl, Meena Harris, Marissa Valdez (Illus.), Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
2. Little Blue Truck’s Valentine, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
3. Champ and Major: First Dogs, Joy McCullough, Sheyda Abvabi Best (Illus.), Dial Books
4. Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea, Meena Harris, Ramírez González (Illus.), Balzer + Bray
5. Kamala Harris: Rooted in Justice, Nikki Grimes, Laura Freeman (Illus.), Atheneum Books for Young Readers
6. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
7. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
8. Joey: The Story of Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Amy June Bates (Illus.), Simon & Schuster/Paula Wiseman Books
9. Superheroes Are Everywhere, Kamala Harris, Mechal Renee Roe (Illus.), Philomel Books
10. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
11. Eyes That Kiss in the Corners, Joanna Ho, Dung Ho (Illus.), Harper
12. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
13. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
14. If You Come to Earth, Sophie Blackall, Chronicle Books
15. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
Children’s Series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Who Was/Is...?, Kirsten Anderson, et al., Penguin Workshop
4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
5. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
6. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
7. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
8. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
9. The Princess in Black, Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Candlewick
10. Graceling Realm, Kristin Cashore, Dial Books