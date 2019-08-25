Editor’s note: This is the final installment of a three-part series about Katherine Fischer’s experience living in a flood zone on the Mississippi River.
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. —
April
High water halts the project.
We stay in Dubuque with our daughter Elizabeth and husband Colin. They have three daughters, 6 and younger. It’s no small undertaking to have her crazy parents move in.
Mornings we are greeted by Josie, 3, and Olivia, 6, hopping into our bed asking for stories. These involve Granny Kate and Grandad’s house flying up with eagles as the girls flap their arms. Baby Elena rocks with laughter.
Grandkids are the best antidote to worry.
At Jazzercize, I grapevine to Alice Merton belting out, “I’ve got no roots, but my house was never on the ground.” Nelson at Jitterz Coffee & Cafe asks, “What’s up with your place?” Sara welcomes me to Yarn Soup as an occasional living room. Friends Maureen and Wayne feed us dinners.
We check the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports hourly. Next door, Don keeps his pumps going through the night. We wait.
Ron will slide the house back over its new foundation, then lift it another nine feet. Osty and his crews will work under our 170,00-pound house, framing in the basement.
“Won’t bother us,” Osty says.
While we wait, friends Archie and Mimsy offer keys to their condo in Middleton, Wis., near Madison, as they remain in Florida until June.
Settled into their comfortable home, surrounded by their books and art, my nerves unbraid. Dining on their wedding china gives me a whiff of normalcy.
Still, we wait.
Jerry and I visit restaurants, farmers markets, libraries and bookstores. With writing deadlines, we consume vats of coffee at Madison java joints. I knit three sweaters.
We host a baby shower for our next grandchild. I’m so disoriented, I exit the condo one evening leaving chicken cooking for hours. At an Aldo Leopold lecture, I hear of a call for nonfiction by the Driftless Anthology. I know exactly what I’ll write.
We meet with our Madison son James and his family. We babysit their sweet Eliza, 3. And we wait. We roadtrip to LaCrosse, Wis., to get away from it all. LaCrosse is flooding, but it’s not our flood.
A temporary floodwall in Davenport, Iowa, collapses.
May
Flooding recedes. Had we not lifted the house, the river would have flowed through our living room. Our property is saturated in mud. Boards under the cribbing under our house have cracked.
Ron returns, sees those splintering boards and snaps his crew to work. With his son Austin at the winch, the house moves over its new foundation. With it squared off, Ron raises it up again and leaves.
Osty begins framing in the new basement. Within three days, his crew completes its work. Really, who puts an addition under her house?
Ron sets the house back down. For the first time since March, I breathe.
June, July and August
Disorientation — the lack of feeling familiar in my surroundings, of traveling my usual roads. I miss this most. It’s like when the coat checker hands you the wrong wrap at the New Year’s Eve party. It smells funny, and the sleeves are too short.
Waiting for plumbing, electrical, flooring and drywalling, I miss alone time. I’m constantly with people. As an introvert passing as an extrovert, it drives me batty.
Why is it taking so long?
I’d packed for three months, not five, yet I need less as the weeks drag on — laptop, phone, earplugs, electric toothbrush, a suitcase and a trunkful of yarn. If I couldn’t write and knit, I’d freak out.
While the process is annoying, it’s also breathtaking. I get to examine my life from the outside looking in. My gratefulness to others is heightened. I find out what I’m capable of tolerating.
Summer people return to Frentress. A parade of boats motors past our project. In Omaha we meet our newest grandchild, Alice — the daughter of our youngest, Andrew, and wife Katya.
Osty’s son Pete builds walls and decking. Serving mainly as a rumpus room for our expanding family of 22, the basement also includes HVAC and storage.
We babysit, dog-sit and house-sit. On July 4, we catch fireflies in Elizabeth’s back yard. I spend weekends in Decorah, Iowa, and Schaumburg, Ill., knitting with yarnistas.
We visit oldest child Bekah and her family in South Bend. We homestead in Davenport at my sister-in-law’s. We visit son Jason and his family.
A hailstorm drops a tree and powerline onto our pontoon boat in the yard. But Olivia and Josie remind me, “Still, we’re lucky because we have each other.”
Osty asks, “What color hinges do you want?” I’m dumbfounded. Interior design is not my gig. We sandpaper. We varnish woodwork.
We paint. Sweat equity helps us burn off the impatience of being at this for five months.
Confluence
Except for siding, the new build is essentially done. I might never leave home again.
Reflecting on this experience, my thoughts turn to the choices river cities face. I used to think there were only two options: 1. Build a floodwall to control the river (which causes greater damage downstream). 2. Let it flood (which causes greater damage locally to buildings and businesses).
We opted for door No. 3: Get out of the river’s way.
The watery boogeyman terrifies me but also magnetizes me. None of our paltry human efforts really stop a river that continually overcomes engineering. Often harnessed by dams, floodwalls and levees; only in flood time does the Mississippi return to itself, flowing freely beyond human control.
What if we could completely control the river? What if levees, floodwalls and sandbagging never failed? It would mean we have broken the last bucking bronc to a standstill.
It would signal the end of wildness.
Were this another year, we would have cut power and moved out. Were this another year, we would face extensive clean-up and renovation. But it is not another year.
It is this year. This year, I am lucky as Pops hoped I would be. This year, I make way for the river. I survive.
But the boogeyman runs wild.