MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The city of Maquoketa, Maquoketa Optimist Club and Maquoketa Rotary Club will host Art in the Park events this summer.

Art in the Park will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, June 28, July 5, July 12 and July 19 at downtown Maquoketa’s green space, 199 S. Main St.

