Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The city of Maquoketa, Maquoketa Optimist Club and Maquoketa Rotary Club will host Art in the Park events this summer.
Art in the Park will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, June 28, July 5, July 12 and July 19 at downtown Maquoketa’s green space, 199 S. Main St.
The event will feature make-and-take crafts and summer fun for all ages. Dinner also will be available.
In the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to Maquoketa Art Experience, 124 S. Main St.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.